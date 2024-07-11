Hillsboro man sentenced to prison

Dotzauer Hawkins

A Hillsboro man sentenced to nearly a year in prison was among three people sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

George Dotzauer, 50, was sentenced to 10 months in prison on one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented or performance, a fifth-degree felony. Dotzauer was also given 72 days of jail time credit.

Dotzauer was ordered to register as a Tier I Registered Sex Offender.

According to court documents, on or around Oct. 20, 2020, and continuing through Dec. 15, 2020, Dotzauer recklessly possessed or viewed material or a performance that showed a “minor female” who was not his child or ward “in a state of nudity,” with that nudity being a lewd exhibit or graphically focused on “the minor’s genitals.”

In other sentencings, Anthony Hawkins, 59, Greenfield, was sentenced to nine months in prison on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle beyond the scope of expressed or implied consent, a fourth-degree felony. Hawkins was also given five days of jail time credit.

According to court documents, on or around Dec. 18, 2023, Hawkins knowingly obtained or exerted control of a Mercury Mountaineer, a motor vehicle, beyond the express or implied consent of the owner or person authorized to give consent.

Donald Jordan II, 32, Washington Court House, was sentenced to three years in prison on one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school zone, a second-degree felony. Jordan II was also given nine days of jail time credit.

Jordan II was ordered to pay restitution of $330 to the Highland County Task Force through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

According to court documents, on May 2, 2023, a confidential informant (CI) said that they’d arranged to meet someone known by the CI as DJ so they could purchase seven grams of methamphetamine for $130 and two grams of fentanyl for $200. The CI said they’d arranged to meet DJ at a store on Jefferson Street in Greenfield, with DJ already waiting at the location. The store was located within 1,000 feet of a school zone, that being Highland County Community Action Organization.

There were two CIs involved and both they and their vehicles were searched. They were also given $330 for the transaction as well as audio/video recorders. After that, they left and were followed. An officer set up surveillance near the store while two investigators drove around the area. Those investigators also monitored the audio/video feed.

One of the investigators saw the CIs arrive at the store and a man wearing a maroon shirt then exited the passenger side of a red and white Chevrolet S10 and approached the CI’s vehicle. After they made contact with the male, the CIs left and the male went back to their vehicle and also left. A short time after, one of the CIs got a phone call from the male who said he’d accidentally shorted them two grams of meth.

The officers then met with the CIs for a debrief and got the audio/video recorder, a plastic bag that contained a crystal substance and a plastic bag that contained a white substance. Both of the CIs and their vehicles were then also searched. The CIs then said that DJ was going to his “plug’s” house in New Martinsburg and would be getting there soon.

A detective was contacted and told of the “pending” deal happening in Fayette County. The CI then made a “controlling” call to DJ, who told the CI to come to a gas station in New Martinsburg. The CIs were then once again given audio/video recorders, and then followed by an investigator and an officer. Their audio/video feed was also monitored, though the video froze multiple times because of “poor service.”

The CIs got to the gas station and called the male, who said he was just up the street and would be there “in a minute.” The officer then saw that the male in a maroon shirt on a bicycle approached the CIs on a lot. After they completed the transaction, the officers met the CIs for a debrief. The investigator collected the audio/video recorder and a plastic bag that contained a crystal substance.

Both of the CIs and their vehicles were searched. One of the CIs later identified Donald Jordan II in a photo lineup as the person they purchased the narcotics from.

The substances were submitted to BCI for analysis. One bag was found to contain fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, with a weight of 1.31 grams. A second bag was then found to contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, with a weight of 4.36 grams. Then, a third bag was found to also contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, with a weight of 0.69 grams.

