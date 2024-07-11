Local religion briefs

HCA Rummage Sale

The Hillsboro Christian Academy will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13 in the gym. There will be a large variety of items from mirrors, headboard, baby items, clothing, garden items, tools, dishes, toys and more. It will benefit the junior and senior class mission trip to North Carolina in December to assist Samaritan’s Purse with Operation Christmas Child Shoebox packaging and shipping. The cost of items will be a donation withno set pricing.

Catholic outreach sessions

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hillsboro will conduct an outreach session Saturday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Parish Hall, 119 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro. The session is an opportunity for individuals and families in need of assistance in meeting basic needs such as food, shelter, utility bills, clothing, etc. to discuss their situation with volunteers who are there to help. Those seeking assistance are asked to provide personal identification, verification of income, and copies of bills they are seeking help with. Assistance can be provided only once per year. For more information email [email protected] or call 937-205-0919.

Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship

The Highland County Courthouse will host a Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship Outdoor Evangelistic Outreach event on Saturday, July 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor David Cox and there will be Live Worship by Harlan Jeter.

Marshall Great Jungle Journey

The Marshall Methodist Church will host The Great Jungle Journey for children of all ages from 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 15-19. There will be songs, crafts, games, snacks and dramas. For more information call Kristi at 937-402-0365.

Camp Prospect

Camp Prospect 2024 will be held Saturday, July 20 at the Prospect Church. Registration is from 9:45 to 10 a.m. and the camp runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.