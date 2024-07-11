New stores opened in area

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1932, The Greenfield Republican reported that The Miller-Jones Company, headquartered in Columbus, planned to open a retail shoe store in Greenfield following improvements made to the building like a new and modern front, new floors and shelving.

John Sharrow and James Sharp were arrested and taken to the “hoosegow” following their vehicle catching fire, which was promptly extinguished, because of a lit match, a leaky carburetor, “a few quarts” of liquor “and a quantity of the same under their belts.”

Greenfield was scheduled to hold “its first big” street fair and carnival “in several years” in the coming weeks, advertising an “illuminated midway” of rides, shows and other attractions on the city’s streets, including trapeze artists.

P.L. Hines, the operator of a general store and service station on Seventh and Pine Streets, announced his purchase of a pool and lunch room business on Jefferson Street, also saying his son Herman and son-in-law Hubert Sharp would run the new Hines and Sharp Smokery.

In sports, the third-place Cox team lost to the Chevrolets by a score of 3-1 and then followed that up with a 7-1 demolition at the hands of the league-leading Woodmansees team in the local softball league, as “poor defensive work” was blamed for the poor outings.

The Fayette Theatre, located in Washington Court House, advertised multiple shows, including “Reserved for Ladies,” starring Leslie Howard and Benita Hume, and “New Morals for Old,” starring Lewis Stone and Margaret Perry.

Kroger advertised multiple products, including cans of sifted peas for 15 cents, a package of cake flour for 25 cents, a pound of bananas for five cents, a pound of country club coffee for 33 cents, two cans of fine corn for 25 cents and two heads of lettuce for 17 cents.

This week in 1957, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Greenfield Village Council made its first reading on an ordinance that would require the construction of curbs, gutters and sidewalks, with three more readings required before a vote.

Around $30 of merchandise was stolen from the Lyndon Milling Company, with the missing goods being multiple flashlights, flashlight batteries, a “set” of wrenches, 30 boxes of .22 caliber ammunition and some lighter fluid, among other miscellaneous items.

O.E. Allemang, a current “justice of the peace,” announced that they planned to circulate a nominating petition for the new office of county judge for Greenfield and Madison Township, the election to be held on November 5.

Multiple Boy Scout advancements were made at a Boy Scout Court of Honor held at the foot of South Street Hill, with Terry Jennings, James Green and David Mace, among others, advanced to Second Class, and Charles Cope advanced to First Class.

In sports, Uhl Bros defeated Hixson’s Sinclair by a score of 6-3 in a Babe Ruth League matchup played at the Municipal Playground, as Lee Morehead tossed a one-hitter before Gene Garrison came in to pitch.

The Centerfield Pike Drive-In Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised a showing of “War and Peace,” written by Bridget Boland, among others, directed by King Vidor and starred Audrey Hepburn, Henry Fonda, Mel Ferrer and Vittorio Gassman.

Gordon’s Auto Supply, located at 219 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including a tractor light for $2.95, a tool or tackle box for $1.79, whitewall spray for 79 cents and batteries starting at $7.95.

This week in 1982, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Chris Baxla, a graduate of McClain High School and a student at Miami University, Oxford, the sixth Miss Greene Countrie Towne Festival Pageant winner, said her year as queen taught her “a sense of being on my (her) own.”

The eighth annual Greene Countrie Towne Festival was held, as “the drama and pageantry of the Civil War” was one of its most-discussed events, alongside the return of Greenfield’s four All-Americans and the performance of the 1st Marine Band.

The board of commissioners met with multiple people from Greystone Systems, Inc. who gave a proposal for a county telephone system, with the board planning another meeting the following week with an Ohio Bell representative.

In sports, Lynchburg-Clay was the home of both the men and women Greene Countrie Towne Festival Five-Miler, as Mark Pierson and Kim Wilbanks placed first, as Wilbanks won her third straight championship.

The Ranch Drive-In Theatre, located near Greenfield, advertised multiple films, including “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” starring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, and “Airplane,” starring Leslie Nielson and Julie Hagerty.

Super Valu, located at Fourth and Lafayette Streets in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including a pound of grapes for 99 cents, a 10-pound bag of charcoal for $1.49, a pound of plums or nectarines for 79 cents and a pound of round steak for $1.99.

This week in 2007, The Times-Gazette reported that a group home at 151 Mirabeau St. was destroyed due to a fire, as 11 were able to escape and two were trapped inside, one jumping out a window and sustaining a broken ankle and another rescued by firefighters.

Great Scot Community Market cashier and bagger Jessica Taylor won the Fresh Encounter Regional Best Bagger Contest for the second time running, defeating around 20 to 25 other people in the competition.

Audrey Rose, a staple at the Hillsboro Dairy Queen for over 20 years, announced her retirement from the store, as for the last 10 years she had been the store’s cake decorator, as she was said to be “irreplaceable.”

Greenfield was awarded a $250,000 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant for the purpose of a future renovation project to improve their wastewater treatment facility as mandated by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

In sports, the Hillsboro Post 129 baseball team had a 2-2 weekend, as the team won its first two game by the score of 9-2 and 3-2, the latter being the first of a doubleheader against Post 11, but then lost the next two games of the weekend by a score of 13-3 and 10-1.

LocalNet advertised its summer internet special, with no credit card required, free setup software, 10 e-mail addresses, free technical support and unlimited hours for $99 for one full year.

