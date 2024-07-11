Special recipe from a special person

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist Submitted photo

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week I have a special person from Buford — Betty Mount. I even had the privilege of meeting Betty, and she is such a lovely lady. We had such a great time chatting at The Times-Gazette.

Betty is an awesome cook and baker. She shared several recipes with me. I am putting the first one in this week’s column. Betty, you can be in the kitchen with Sharon anytime.

The first recipe is salted nut bars. I was telling Betty that I am allergic to peanuts so we decided you can put whatever nut you want in the recipe. So I am going to add either pecans, walnuts or almonds. I haven’t decided which. Don’t you think these looks delicious. I am definitely making them. Stay tuned for the results. If you see Betty, thank her for this recipe.

Please send me your favorite recipe, along with a story and/or a picture of it if you have one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Remember to do something nice for someone this week. Have a great week.

Ingredients

One 16-ounce jar of roasted nuts

16 ounces peanut butter chips

Two tablespoons butter

One-fourth teaspoon vanilla

One can sweetened condensed milk

One 10-ounce bag small marshmallows

Directions

Place half the nuts in a well greased 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish.

Melt chips and butter in a big bowl, two to three minutes on medium, just until softened.

Add mile and vanilla. Stir.

Add marshmallows. I put in back in the microwave and check on it and stir one minute at a time until it is a fondant.

Pour over nuts, then press the rest of the nuts into the fondant.

Note — Recipe says two to three minutes on medium. I put it on high for one minute or until melted.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.