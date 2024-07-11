Special recipe from a special person

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week I have a special person from Buford — Betty Mount. I even had the privilege of meeting Betty, and she is such a lovely lady. We had such a great time chatting at The Times-Gazette.
Betty is an awesome cook and baker. She shared several recipes with me. I am putting the first one in this week’s column. Betty, you can be in the kitchen with Sharon anytime.
The first recipe is salted nut bars. I was telling Betty that I am allergic to peanuts so we decided you can put whatever nut you want in the recipe. So I am going to add either pecans, walnuts or almonds. I haven’t decided which. Don’t you think these looks delicious. I am definitely making them. Stay tuned for the results. If you see Betty, thank her for this recipe.
Please send me your favorite recipe, along with a story and/or a picture of it if you have one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.
Remember to do something nice for someone this week. Have a great week.
Ingredients
One 16-ounce jar of roasted nuts
16 ounces peanut butter chips
Two tablespoons butter
One-fourth teaspoon vanilla
One can sweetened condensed milk
One 10-ounce bag small marshmallows
Directions
Place half the nuts in a well greased 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish.
Melt chips and butter in a big bowl, two to three minutes on medium, just until softened.
Add mile and vanilla. Stir.
Add marshmallows. I put in back in the microwave and check on it and stir one minute at a time until it is a fondant.
Pour over nuts, then press the rest of the nuts into the fondant.
Note — Recipe says two to three minutes on medium. I put it on high for one minute or until melted.
Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.