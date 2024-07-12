City exploring contracting for citywide trash collection

Hillsboro City Council President Tom Eichinger and Clerk of Council Whitney Aliff manage the city council meeting. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

The Hillsboro City Council met on Thursday, July 11, to discuss current issues and review and act on pending legislation.

Gary Heaton, a former Highland County commissioner, spoke at the meeting about plans for the city to contract for trash collection.

“When I read your resolution about putting out bids for garbage pickup citywide for just one, the one statement that caught my eye was that it says whereas council deems it in the best interest of the health, welfare, and safety of Hillsboro to move forward, and I was just wondering has there been a problem with the trash pickup,” he said.

Councilmember Greg Maurer said it was brought to his attention that there were people who don’t take out their trash, saying it was a “code enforcement issue.” He also said the proposal is also being looked into as a cost-saving measure for residents.

The council had no objections to a request for a liquor permit request from Los Mariachis restaurant to be used at the former LaRosa’s Pizzeria location, meaning the request will be forwarded to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

Richard Spoor of Leo Capital sent a request to the city council to raise the bond of $3 million for the Marriott Hotel project to $3.25 million and extend the term from 25 to 30 years. The request will need to be approved by the city council and the local school board. It was put in the council’s finance committee for review.

A letter from the Hillsboro Pickleball Association requesting that the Hillsboro Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) be extended to the pickleball courts and The Porch Carryout and Grill, was also presented to the city council. The request was then sent to the street and safety committee for review.

Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha said road paving work will begin in the city within the next couple of weeks.

“I think the anticipation is going to be 10 to 15 days for the completion of that,” he said. “When the street is being paved there is going to be some notification sent out, and if people could be so gracious as to get their cars off the street and make that as seamless as possible, we would definitely appreciate that, and hopefully the streets will be smoother and everybody will enjoy it.”

Safety and Service Director Brianne Abbott said there were nine commercial and 11 residential building permits approved in the city for the month of June.

“The Roberts Drive project is still underway with curbs and lighting currently being installed,” she said. “The expected completion date is still slated for August.”

Abbott also said that Choice One Engineering was selected to perform the design work for the Crossroads Park Amphitheater project.

She then said the North High Street lead-line project will begin the week of July 22, and summer community events include the farmers’ market and Movies Under the Stars.

Finance Committee Chair Mary Stanforth said the committee met to review the investment board policy and discuss the salaries of some elected officials. The committee agreed to send the investment policy to the council for approval. The committee agreed to amend an ordinance to reflect an annual salary of $63,000 for the city auditor and put it before the council. The committee also decided to recommend an increase in pay for the city council president and city council members to $7,200 annually which will not take effect until January of 2026.

Law Director Randalyn Worley made a request for a review of amusement device regulations to be placed in the community enhancement committee that was approved.

An ordinance amending a section of the city ordinances pertaining to the Business C zoning district purpose statement was moved to a third reading.

An ordinance amending sections of the city ordinances pertaining to driveway cuts was moved to a third reading.

An ordinance amending a section of the city ordinances pertaining to parking lots in the permitted uses table was moved to a third reading.

The ordinance to adjust the salary of the city auditor was moved to a third reading.

An ordinance making supplemental appropriations to allow the city to spend $10,000 donated by the Hillsboro Pickleball Association was unanimously approved.

A resolution to solicit bids and accept the lowest and best bid for fencing at Shaffer Park was unanimously approved.

“This legislation will allow us to make much-needed repairs to the fencing at Shaffer Park,” Harsha said.

Two ordinances to allow for a five-member planning commission were unanimously approved.

“This legislation will allow for the five-member planning commission versus a seven-member commission,” Abbott said. “The city recently received two resignations from the commission.”

An ordinance to modify the parks code to prohibit tobacco projects at the parks and prohibit pets from certain areas within the city parks was moved to a second reading.

An ordinance amending sections of the city ordinances was unanimously approved. “This legislation will modify the code to allow the planning commission to have the option to hold a public hearing for zoning and map amendments,” said Abbott.

An ordinance to adjust the salary of council members and the council president was moved to a second reading.

A resolution to adopt the 2024 version of the city treasury investment board policy was moved to a second reading.

A resolution authorizing the safety and service director to advertise, solicit bids, and enter into contract with the lowest and best bidder for the reconstruction of Beech Street and Railroad Street was unanimously approved.

A resolution to adopt a proposed 2025 tax budget for the city was unanimously approved.

A resolution authorizing the city to participate in the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Nature Works grant program was unanimously approved.

“With the recent Railroad Street Park improvement, this grant will allow us to install a small playground in the park near where there used to be one years ago,” Harsha said.

