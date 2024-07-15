Hillsboro man sentenced to prison

Harcourt Johnson

A Hillsboro man sentenced to two years in prison was among three people sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Zachary Harcourt, 29, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to a second case and another 12 months in prison on one count of failure to appear, also a fourth-degree felony. Harcourt was given 184 days of jail time credit.

According to court documents for the first case, on or around May 15, 2023, Harcourt received, retained or disposed of a 1998 Honda Accord, a motor vehicle, that was someone else’s property, which Harcourt also knew or had reasonable cause to believe that was obtained through “the commission of a theft offense.”

According to court documents for the second case, on or around Sept. 13, 2023, Harcourt recklessly failed to appear as required in Highland County Common Pleas Court after he was released and that release was in connection with a charge of the commission of a felony.

In other sentencings, John Campbell IV, 40, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control on two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, both third-degree felonies.

Campbell IV was ordered to successfully complete Substance Use Disorder (S.U.D.) residential treatment and any recommended aftercare.

Campbell IV was also ordered to pay restitution of $800 to the Highland County Task Force through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

The Court ordered that, if Campbell IV violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between nine and 72 months and ordered to pay a fine of $20,000.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Dec. 17, 2023, Campbell IV knowingly sold or offered to sell methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, in an amount equal to or exceeding the bulk amount but less than five times the bulk amount.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Dec. 18, 2023, Campbell IV knowingly sold or offered to sell methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, in an amount equal to or exceeding the bulk amount but less than five times the bulk amount.

Andrew Johnson, 38, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

Johnson was ordered to complete the Star program and any recommended aftercare.

The Court ordered that, if Johnson violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 12 months and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine.

According to court documents, on or around May 31, 2022, a sergeant and an investigator met with a confidential informant (CI) who said they could purchase one gram of fentanyl from Johnson for $100. The CI was searched and then given an audio/video recorder and $100 in recorded buy money. The CI walked to the home of someone on Blaine Street and walked into the garage where they met with Johnson.

The CI gave Johnson the money, after which Johnson gave them a knotted plastic bag of “off-white” powdery substance. The CI left one minute later and was picked up by the sergeant and investigator. The CI gave them the bag of substance which was then given to BCI for analysis, where it tested positive as .84 grams of a fentanyl-related compound, a Schedule II controlled substance. The CI picked Johnson out of a photo lineup.

