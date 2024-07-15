Manning adddresses Lynchburg Lions Club

Pictured are (L-R) Club President Bob Roth, AbbiGail Manning, Lion Virginia Rhonemus and Lion Marilyn Bain.

The Lynchburg Lions Club held its monthly dinner meeting on July 8 at the Lions Building in Lynchburg. Following a carry-in meal the club heard an excellent presentation from AbbiGail Manning. Manning is a 2024 graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School and she recently toured portions of Europe as part of the United States D-Day Band. The band was made up of specially selected high school students from all over America. Manning was one of only three flute players who were selected. The band students met together in Washington, D.C. for many hours of practice and performances and then traveled to Europe where they performed special concerts at the Normandy D-Day celebration.

The Lynchburg Lions Club helped provide financial support for Manning so she was able to be a part of this historic group. The club congratulates her for her participation and accomplishment and they wish her well as she begins her music career at Miami University this fall.