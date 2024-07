Greenfield Middle School Tigers football program holds camp

The Greenfield Middle School Tigers football program held a seventh and eighth-grade camp from July 8 through July 11.

(front, l-r); Parker Mastin, Bentley Turner, Orion Fligor, Cameron Skaggs, Camden Barrett, Keegan Parker, Ethan Varney, Nikolai Humphries, Haydn Faulconer, Lucas Warren, Rooker Stark, Gage Jett and River Weber.

(back, l-r); Head Coach Tyler Flora, Brycden Whitley, Jodeci Rickman, Kentley Patterson, Ross Roman, Mason Collins, Landon Daugherty, John Washburn, Deandre Ford, Kasch Haggerty, Alarik Humphries, AJ Louk, JP Williams, Kenny Hilderbrand, Luke Lafferty, Jax Vanzant, Isaac Lee, Peyton Grate, Holden Clendaniel, Holden Lyons, Taitum Lyons, Bentley Marsh, Assistant Coach Jacob Catrone, Bryson Bihl, Nate Breakfield, Luke Sanders and Assistant Coach Eric Downey.

Not pictured: Assistant Coach Mark Bihl, Janson Allison, Kai Cornett, Chris Lanning, Chase Minzler and Garrett Webb.

Submitted photo