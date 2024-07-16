Lynchburg-Clay hires interim superintendent

At last night’s special board meeting, the Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education hired Mr. Ron Sexton as the interim superintendent for 2024-2025. Sexton succeeds Jack Fisher, who resigned after serving with the district for three years.

Ron began teaching at Wilmington High School in 1980, where he eventually served as the superintendent. After 37 years in education, Ron retired from Wilmington City Schools. This retirement did not last long though before Ron accepted the position of interim Superintendent for Greenfield Exempted Village Schools. In what was meant to be a year, Ron was asked to stay at Greenfield for longer than expected and now he continues as the new interim superintendent for Lynchburg-Clay Schools.

Ron takes great pride in his family. He has been married to his high school sweetheart, Tammy, also an educator, for forty three years. He has one son, Matt, a teacher at Hillsboro Schools, a daughter-in-law Jia, a sweet granddaughter Erika who is three, and a daughter Carrie who is a librarian at Wilmington Public Library. The family is rounded out by two Golden Retrievers. Harper and Lily and a Goldendoodle Archer.

The Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education is excited to welcome Mr. Sexton to the district.