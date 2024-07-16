Trustwell Living at Bell Gardens Place celebrates with a ribbon cutting

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Trustwell Living at Bells Gardens Place on July 9, 2024, to celebrate their reopening. Trustwell Living is located at 251 Harry Sauner Road, Hillsboro, Ohio. Trustwell Living is a senior living community that puts residents first. Submitted photo

Trustwell Living at Bell Gardens Place, located in Hillsboro, Ohio, celebrated their reopening with a ribbon cutting from the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with family, friends, residents, and members of the community on July 9, 2024. Trustwell Living is located at 251 Harry Sauner Road, Hillsboro, Ohio.

“The whole community of Hillsboro has been wonderful, offering support and jumping in to rescue us when we experienced the fire,” said Sydney Simons, Bell Gardens Place Executive Director. “I could have never gotten through this renovation without my staff.”