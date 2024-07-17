Greenfield DORA boundaries to be redrawn

Continuing from a prior edition of The Times-Gaztte, the Greenfield Village Council met on Monday, July 15 to discuss current business within the village.

Councilmember Mary Ellen McMurry presented the report of the parks and properties committee. She said the map of the village DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) will be redrawn to include the VFW parking lot. She also said that legislation will be brought to the council to specify that the DORA cups will be provided by the drinking establishments within the DORA and not the village.

“They will have to have an approved logo printed on them, and the cups will have to be identified as to which establishment they come from, so we are going to have a logo contest that is open to anyone in town that would like to make the logo,” McMurry said. She said entries can be submitted through establishments participated in the DORA or to the third floor of the city building.

City Manager Todd Wilkin announced that Nancy Crawford was named Greenfield Citizen of the Month.

“Mrs. Crawford was the artist who designed, raised funds and painted the C.R. Patterson mural here on Jefferson Street,” Wilkin said. “It was a pleasure watching her work every day, and it is a pleasure looking at the mural every day.”

Wilkin then announced that Sunny Taylor was named Greenfield Employee of the Month.

“Ms. Taylor has been with the village for three years and has continued to be a positive and contributing team member for us,” Wilkin said. “She works in multiple departments helping Mr. Lewis with financial responsibilities, and she helps with the cemetery, building permits, and zoning requirements.”

As chair of the finance committee, McMurry also spoke about the water rates in the village.

“We are going to set up a meeting … to come down here so we can sit down and go through the spreadsheet and review the water rates for next year to see if we can decrease those,” she said.

McMurry said there was only one bid for mowing work done at the local cemetery which was for $93,000.

She then discussed the Felson Park project.

“Initially, we were told that the funding would go through Ross County, and we would never see the money, but now it’s looking like the funding will come through Ross County, but it will go through Ross County to us, and then it will be up to us to disburse it to the contractors,” she said.

Richard Stiffler, who owns the lot at 744 Blaine St. in Madison Township, spoke before the council to explain that he is unable to obtain water and sewage services for the property and that neighboring properties receive those services from the village of Greenfield.

“I don’t have an answer for you tonight,” Wilkin said. “I think it’s something we definitely need to address with legal, and what we need to do is just figure out what it is legally that we can and can’t do and then that way communicate back to you.”

Susan Howland, a local business owner, spoke to the council to voice her displeasure with the amount of money being spent on the property next to the former Elliott Hotel and on the Main Street Downtown Greenfield non-profit group.

“I’m not sure the total price tag of the project, but those numbers seem to be adding up to an astronomical monthly rate way over what any of us probably could have imagined it would cost versus it being razed at the time the Elliott was,” Howland said.

In reference to funding being provided to the Main Street Downtown Greenfield non-profit group, Howland said, “I would like to ask council to support equally all of the non-profits in this town with the same type of funding and support.”

She also said local businesses should receive more support from the village government.

“I would like to ask council to consider giving small businesses here in town that are already pulling tourists some of those funds and support or seed money, if you will, that they do not have to pay back, and there are no strings attached,” she said.

During his report to the council, Greenfield Finance Director Gary Lewis said that the village had $4,050,026 at the end of June.

“One year ago the village had a bank balance of $3,373,604,” Lewis said. “This year, our year-to-date expenses are $3,826,450 compared to the expenses a year ago of $2,683,339. At the end of June of this year, the general fund had an unencumbered balance of $875,000 compared to a year ago of an unencumbered balance of $713,000.”

The second reading of an ordinance to increase appropriations of the 101 General Fund of the village of Greenfield and within the 2024 budget was moved to a third reading.

