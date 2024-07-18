Demolition bids opened

Pictured are (l-r) Terry Britton, Jason Johansen and Todd Book as they open Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant Program bids. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) opened 18 bids for multiple bid packages for the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant Program (BDSRGP).

Jason Johansen, the land bank coordinator, said there were 12 different bid packages, which contained a total of 37 demolition projects.

The 18 different contractors that submitted bids are as follows: Dirch Excavating, John Roberts Excavating, Custer Farms, Banks Construction and Excavating, KMD Demolition and Excavating, Clear It Ohio, Evans Landscaping, Reed Mechanical, Tongs Total Services, Lamb Brothers Trucking and Excavating, Ripstein’s Excavating, Dilley’s Excavating and Demolition, Kiley Construction, PEW Demolition, Inc., Shephard Mechanical Services, Mound Waste and Demolition, B. Vance Excavating and JWM Excavating.

Following the opening of the bids, Johansen said that he would put all of the bids into a spreadsheet and look them over. He said that after that, he would deliver a recommendation at August’s land bank meeting.

The land bank board also approved the removal of Bid Package 10 from the bids.

Johansen said one of the properties in the package had intertwining bricks with an adjacent building, making it “very costly” to do. He said the land bank would continue to evaluate that aspect and see what it can do. He also said there were many contractors who called about that specific package, saying they were staying away from it for that reason.

In other news, Johansen delivered the news that he spoke with Matt Wagner, certified professional at Tetra Tech, who said that the Brownfield Remediation Program approvals should be in by the end of the month.

“I think we heard that last month as well,” Johansen said. “But it really should be any day that those applications are approved and we can start getting into those four Brownfield projects that we have.”

He said that the Ohio Department of Development also sent the land bank a letter. He said the letter stated that if ODOD requested additional information about the Brownfield Remediation Program or the BDSRGP, the land bank would have 15 days to respond or applications might be thrown out.

The land bank board then approved a change order to Bid Package 3 of the asbestos abatement properties. Johansen said 2580 S.R. in Buford originally in its survey claimed it had 600 square feet of transite siding, which he said is asbestos. He then said it’ll “actually” be around 1,400 square feet. He said the company charges $1.75 per square foot, meaning the price for that specific asbestos abatement would go from $1,050 to $2,450.

The land bank also approved to be the receivers of 21 S. Fairfield St. in Leesburg, and said they would also look into the property at 125 ½ W. Main St.

The land bank board also discussed updates on multiple other properties, which are as follows:

*For 11923 Elmhurst Tl. in Hillsboro, Johansen said the owner came to June’s land bank meeting and signed the deed over. He said it just needs to be taken to the Auditor’s Office. He also said the land bank is required to pay $4,367.96 to the Highland County Auditor for a sewer grinder.

*Regarding 326 ½ N. East St. in Hillsboro, Johansen said a title search was conducted and two liens will need to be released. He then said the property is very run down and that the overgrown home on the property “will need removed.”

* Concerning 10635 North Shore Rd. in Hillsboro, Johansen said there is a single-wide mobile home on the property that is unsalvageable and needs to be removed. He also said that this might be a candidate for donation but that the land bank needs to wait until the next meeting. He then said the land bank would also have to pay $11,228 to the Highland County Auditor for a sewer grinder.

The next meeting of the land bank is scheduled to be on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at 9 a.m.

