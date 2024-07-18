Safety council announces meetings

The Highland, Fayette, Clinton Safety Council has announced that new members must enroll by July 31, 2024, to be eligible for a three percent rebate on their workers’ compensation premium. The Highland, Fayette, Clinton Safety Council meets monthly (September through June) to learn techniques for increasing safety, health and wellness in the workplace, to network and share best practices with local employers, find resources to assist in accident prevention and access risk management information and strategies to reduce worker’s compensation plans. To participate, employers need to either join or confirm their existing, active membership in their local safety council by July 31, 2024, and attend at least 10 monthly meetings.

Highland, Fayette, Clinton Safety Council meetings for the next fiscal year will begin on September 11 at 11:30 a.m. at Southern State Community College. Meetings are typically held on the first Wednesday of the month at noon. Due to the Highland County Fair, the meeting in September has been pushed back one week. The meetings include lunch and a speaker that covers a safety topic or training. Tickets are $25 and can be paid by check, cash or card at the door. The meeting locations rotate through the three counties involved in the safety council. Highland County will host the September, December, March and June meetings. Fayette County will host the October, January, and April meetings. Clinton County will host the November, February, and May meetings.

2024-2025 Meeting Schedule

Sept. 11, 2024

Southern State Community College – 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133

Oct. 2, 2024

The Depot on Main – 215 South Main Street, Washington CH, OH 43160

Nov. 6, 2024

Clinton County Admin Building – 1850 Davids Drive, Rm 204, Wilmington, OH 45177

Dec. 4, 2024

Southern State Community College – 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133

Jan. 8, 2025

The Depot on Main – 215 South Main Street, Washington CH, OH 43160

Feb. 5, 2025

Clinton County Admin Building – 1850 Davids Drive, Rm 204, Wilmington, OH 45177

March 5, 2025

Southern State Community College – 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133

April 2, 2025

The Depot on Main – 215 South Main Street, Washington CH, OH 43160

May 7, 2025

Clinton County Admin Building – 1850 Davids Drive, Rm 204, Wilmington, OH 45177

June 4, 2025

Southern State Community College – 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133

Area businesses that are interested in joining safety council should email [email protected] by July 31, 2024. More information can also be found by visiting www.hfcsafetycouncil.com. Previous members will automatically be enrolled into the new fiscal year. Questions, email Jamie at [email protected].