Cincinnati woman arrested for murder

According to a news release by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, a Cincinnati woman is in custody at the Highland County Justice Center following a reported stabbing in Lynchburg that caused the death of Patricia Kirkendall, 62, Lynchburg.

Rossalin Rose Wass, 41, was arrested following an “initial investigation” and taken to the Highland County Justice Center. Wass is currently scheduled for an 8 a.m. arraignment hearing on Monday, July 22, in Hillsboro Municipal Court on a first-degree felony charge of murder.

The news release said that on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at around 3:59 p.m., a report of a stabbing was received through 911. Multiple officers responded to the 2000 block of Gossett Road in Lynchburg with a life squad from the Eastern Joint Fire District. When they got to the scene, Kirkendall “was found deceased as a result of injuries.”

A “female” who was “a short distance from the crime scene” was then taken into custody. The Highland County Coroner’s Office then responded to the scene, with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also called to help assist with the investigation. After that investigation, Wass was arrested and sent to the Highland County Justice Center.