Death by Chocolate

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my cousin from Pensacola, Florida, Julie Maczkowicz. Her mother and my mother were sisters and they also were great cooks. It must run in the family.

Julie is always cooking up something awesome. She sent me this recipe and I had to share it with all of you as I am sure this will be a great hit at your next family get-together. It’s not only delicious. It’s also not that hard to make, so get your ingredients together and go to the kitchen and make this wonderful cake. Thank you Julie, for this great recipe.

Please send me your favorite recipe, along with a story and/or a picture of it if you have one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Remember to do something nice for someone this week. Have a great week.

Ingredients

One box of chocolate cake mix

One (3.9-ounce) box of instant chocolate pudding mix

One-and-three-fourths cups of milk

One cup of mini chocolate chips

Two cups of hot fudge sauce, warmed

Two cups of whipped cream (or whipped topping)

One cup of crushed Oreos (or chocolate cookie crumbs)

Additional chocolate chips and crushed cookies for garnish

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius).

Grease a 9-inch x 13-inch baking dish.

In a bowl, whisk together the cake mix, chocolate pudding mix and milk until smooth.

Fold in the mini chocolate chips.

Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish and bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let the cake cook completely.

Once cooled, poke holes throughout the cake using the end of a wooden spoon.

Pour warm hot fudge sauce over the cake, ensuring it seeps into the holes.

Spread whipped cream evenly over the top.

Sprinkle crushed Oreos and additional chocolate chips and crushed cookies on the top.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.