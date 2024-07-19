HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

July 15

A resident of the 13000 block of Miami Trace Rd reported the theft of a winning lottery ticket. This incident remains under investigation.

A resident of the 9300 block of Pigeon Roost Rd reported unauthorized use of their bank account.

Deputies responded to the 3400 block of State Route 73 after a report of a disorderly intoxicated male. After investigation, Matthew C Callahan, 55, of Hillsboro was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

July 16

A resident of the 700 block of Carford Pike reported threats from a neighbor. After investigation, Trevor J Potter, 18, of Greenfield was charged with aggravated menacing.

Deputies responded to the 8700 block of U S Route 62 after a report of an assault. After investigation, Joshua E Highley, 32, of Hillsboro was charged with assault.

A resident of the 8900 block of W. Deadfall Rd reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, it was determined to be a verbal altercation, parties separated.

July 17

A resident of N. Main St, Sinking Spring reported receiving threats. This incident remains under investigation.

A deputy responded to the 500 block of McNary Rd after a report of a male driving a white vehicle with a black top and tinted windows and wheels (possibly a Jeep) stopped and exposed himself to a child. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone having any information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (937) 393-1421ext 1.

Arrests/Citations

Larry Hawk, 63, of Bainbridge, contempt of court

Dezray Rycek, 25, of West Union, burglary, assault

William Morris, 49, of Hillsboro, non-support

Christopher L Pence, 30, of Hillsboro, agg menacing

Anthony T Burns, 20, of Hillsboro, unlawful sexual contact with a minor

James C Bishop, 58, of Hillsboro, contempt of court

Justin L Schneider, 41, of Greenfield, probation violation

Justin H Stevens, 44, of Greenfield, trafficking in drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Calls for service, July 7 to July 16

Fire=17

EMS=131

Law=321

Total=469