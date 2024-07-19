Hillsboro Rent-2-Own to give away freezer full of groceries

Hillsboro Rent-2-Own employees (back, left to right) Tyia Cumberland, Adam Fisher, Todd Rice, Brett Reinsmith, Chistian Cook, Dylan McCarty, (front, left to right) Macy Leatherwood, Lonette Manley, Larissa Taylor, and Joseph Rickett pose with the freezer of groceries that will be given away. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

The Rent-2-Own store in Hillsboro is giving away a freezer full of groceries to the person who comes closest to guessing its cost. Entries can be submitted on Facebook, at the store or by calling 937-393-5606.

The winner will be announced on Monday, July 22.

“We’re a family-owned business here, and we started in 1985,” Hillsboro Rent-2-Own Manager Lonette Manley said. “This was the first actual storefront they had.”

Manley said there are a total of 44 Rent-2-Own stores.

She said the inspiration for the giveaway is the generosity of Rent-2-Own President and CEO Michael Tissot.

“He just wants to be able to give back when times are tough,” she said. “We know that times are tough right now, and all of us are feeling it.”

The Rent-2-Own store in Hillsboro has held a number of giveaways.

“We do things like this all the time,” Manley said. “About a month ago, we did a vacation giveaway, and we ended up paying for a whole entire vacation trip for a family to Myrtle Beach. They had never been on a family vacation, and Rent-2-Own made that happen for them.”

Manley said the store gave away a car at the Hillsboro location a few years ago, and each year the store holds a Back to School Bash to give away book bags filled with school supplies.

“We’re at least going to have a minimum of 100 book bags this year,” she said.

The book bag giveaway will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.