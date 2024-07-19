Local religion briefs

Camp Prospect

Camp Prospect 2024 will be held on Saturday, July 20 at the Prospect Church. Registration is from 9:45 to 10 a.m. and the camp runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

Hardins Creek Friends Annual Ice Cream Social

The Hardins Creek Friends annual ice cream social will be held on Saturday, July 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chicken sandwiches, homemade noodles, barbequed pork, sloppy joes, hot dogs, green beans, salads, homemade cakes, pies, cookies and homemade vanilla ice cream and delightful socializing with friends. Free will donation, Church address: 10494 Hardins Creek Rd, just off SR 771 south of Fairfield School.

Drive-Thru Mobile Food Pantry

Please note that this is a Drive-Thru Food Pantry. There is no need to leave your vehicle. Also, please have the trunk of your car empty. Thank you! On Thursday, July 25, 2024, there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at the Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 North Shore Dr., Hillsboro, Ohio. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200 percent at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Please bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. If there are any questions please contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All Coordinator at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers. Volunteers are needed to help distribute the pantry items please contact April Hoak at 513-672-3720. If School has been cancelled due to weather the food distribution will not take place. The holding pattern for vehicles has changed! Please line up in the Holiday Trails neighborhood along the roads (Enter Hill Rd to Hickory Trail to Maple Trail to Woodland Trail to Acorn).

Greenfield Church of Christ VBS

Greenfield Church of Christ and Christian Union at 503 McClain Ave. will be having Vacation Bible School on Saturday, July 27, one day only, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The theme is God’s Rock, Solid Truth in a World of Sifting Sand. Everyone welcome. Call 937-981-2772 or email [email protected] to get involved.

Celebration of Lives

Members of the community are invited to a Celebration of Lives Service honoring the memory of the late Rev. Dean and Mrs. Betty Montgomery. The service is planned for Saturday, August 17, at 6 p.m. at Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church, 201 East Main St. Rev. and Mrs. Montgomery served here in our community from 1956 to 1984. Mrs. Montgomery passed away this past February 27th. She was 99 years old. With her passing the church they had served so faithfully for so many years determined that a time of remembrance, recollection, and sharing of wonderful, joyous memories was certainly called for. The family of the Montgomerys was contacted and their daughter and son and other members of the family will be in attendance for that weekend. The Memorial Service is especially intended for those of other faith communities who were acquainted or worked with the Montgomerys as well as the members of First Presbyterian. A time of fellowship and sharing will be held at the church following the service. Refreshments will be served. The celebration will continue the following morning during the church’s regular worship times at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. All are welcome! For further information, or to have any questions answered, please call 937-393-3171 or 740-505-3850.