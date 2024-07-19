Mini golf course was planned

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1930, The News-Herald reported that one person was killed and multiple other people were seriously hurt following a vehicle accident involving over five people, as one person was charged with manslaughter and another was arraigned on driving while intoxicated.

Blanche Ward from the Automobile Department of Ohio Secretary of State Clarence Brown spoke a luncheon of the Hillsboro Kiwanis Club about how a Safety Council should be organized to facilitate the protection of children in possible automobile accidents.

A new “baby” golf course was scheduled to open soon on the Belfast Pike “a short distance east of Hillsboro¸ which planned to bring the “new” miniature golf experience to the area, with an amusement park planned to come alongside the course as well at some point.

John Edward Smith was promoted from a teller position at the Farmers and Traders National Bank to an assistant bank examiner, and he would assume the role the first week of August, as “several” months back he had passed the civil service examination.

In sports, the Hillsboro Junior Baseball League team was scheduled to participate in the state tournament and represent the district, as 11 teams planned to take part in the tournament, with some of the players being George Stratton, Ted Johnson, Robert Bennett and James Ellison.

The Bell’s Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple shows, including “So This is London,” starring Will Rogers, Irene Rich, Frank Albertson and Lumsden Hard, and “Young Eagles,” starring Charles “Buddy” Rogers and Jean Arthur.

Lisciandro Bros., located on West Main Street and North High Street, advertised multiple products, including 10 pounds of potatoes for 23 cents, tomatoes for 10 cents per pound and three pounds of peaches for 25 cents.

This week in 1955, The Press-Gazette reported that an annual junior and senior 4-H club camp to be held at Canters Cave 4-H Club camp near Jackson was announced, with the Highland County campers to be alongside those from Gallia and Meigs counties “again.”

A meeting of the Highlands Community Hospital Assoc. Inc. was held, where plans for an addition to the “present structure and alterations in the old building” were returned, with the plans to be reviewed and then a recommendation to be made in the future.

A bill passed by the Ohio Legislature required that all people holding elective offices in state or county government receive a “substantial” salary increase, with the measure coming from a “last-minute session” before the House and Senate’s adjournment.

The 58-year-old bell previously at the top of the Washington School was removed by “the Cupp firm” due to the building’s upcoming demolition, with no action yet taken on its possible disposal, though the Hillsboro High School Alumni Association had discussed it.

In sports, the Hillsboro Merchants softball team won two games in the Highland County Tournament, allowing the team to move to the winner’s bracket, with the wins coming against Lynchburg and Leesburg by a score of 10-0 and 3-0 respectively.

The Roselawn Drive-In Theatre, located in Allensburg, advertised multiple films, including “Adventures of Robinson Crusoe, “starring Daniel O’Herlihy and Jaime Fernández, and “Rear Window,” starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly.

Albers Super Markets advertised multiple products, including 10 pounds of new potatoes for 49 cents, a two-pound package of sandwich cookies for 49 cents, a pound of strawberries for 39 cents, a quart of salad dressing for 39 cents and six cans of orange juice for 89 cents.

This week in 1980, The Press-Gazette reported that Athletic Director David Larimer said at the Hillsboro School Board meeting that the athletics department closed its book in the black with a surplus of $3,677.53, saying that football receipts nearly doubled and basketball was up around 40 percent.

The Hillsboro City Council took no action on a possible game room which was “controversial, as safety committee chairman Allen Stinson said there might be laws to handle the problems but that they also might want more time to go over the game room ordinance.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners opened multiple bids for the paving of the Highland County Airport’s runway, with those being from L.P. Cavett Co. and Miller Mason Paving Co., but nothing was reportedly officially approved.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education announced that it has officially hired 23-year-old Hilliard native Timothy Daugherty as the new Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs basketball head coach.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “The Shining,” based on the book by the same name by Stephen King, was written by Stanley Kubrick and Diane Johnson, directed by Stanley Kubrick and starred Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall.

Convenient Food Mart, located at 226 N. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including a gallon of homogenized milk for $1.89, a pound of sausage for $1.39, two loaves of white bread for 89 cents and a two-liter bottle of Pepsi for $1.19.

This week in 2005, The Times-Gazette reported that Jennifer Daye was crowned the 2005 Miss Wheels of Progress at the annual pageant held at the McClain High School Auditorium, as she was also named Miss Congeniality by the other contestants.

Michael DeBose, state representative, introduced a bill that would look to add something to the 2005 ballot that would allow voters to increase the Ohio minimum wage from $4.25 per hour to $6.50 per hour.

The annual Rotary Auction, held during Greenfield’s Wheels of Progress Festival, raised a record-high of $29,157, with some items being art prints by Tammy Wells, Greenfield art teacher, and a car donated by Gusweiler GM Center.

In sports, the Hillsboro women’s varsity soccer team finished the fourth annual Valerie Cute Memorial Tournament in second place in their group, allowing them to move on to the next round against another team in second place, tying that final matchup.

Gusweiler’s GM Center, located on Rt. 41 South in Washington Court House, advertised multiple vehicles, including a 2005 Chevrolet Uplander for $25,267.55 and a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu for $16,418.45.

