Sally Barrett

Sally J. Barrett, 88, Greenfield, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at Greenfield Skilled Nursing Facility.

She was born Aug. 25, 1935, in Rainsboro, Ohio, the daughter of Richard and Susie (Knisley) McCall.

Sally was a 1953 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and was a homemaker. She attended the Greenfield First United Methodist Church and was a member of the F.O.E #1325 Women’s Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son, James R. (Glenna) Barrett of Greenfield; two grandchildren, James Dustin (Alisa) Barrett of Greenfield, Melissa Dawn Barrett of Greenfield; four great-grandchildren, Katelyn Faith, Anna Grace, and Camden James Barrett and Stacey Marie (Kyle) Beachey; two great-great grandchildren, Noah Ray and Jase James Beachey; several cousins, including cousin and best friend, Beverly Wise of Greenfield.

She was preceded by her husband Harry Barrett on Jan. 28, 2014; and both parents.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 at the Murray-Fettro funeral home in Greenfield followed by a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at Beaver Cemetery of Hillsboro with Dusty Barrett officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Adena Hospice, 2077 Western Ave., Chillicothe, Ohio, 45601 or McClain Tiger Band Boosters, 200 N 5th Street, Greenfield, Ohio, 45123.

