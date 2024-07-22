Car crashes with four others at food pantry

A Hillsboro woman struck four other vehicles and a building while driving near New Life Ministry at 6101 State Route 247 around 3 p.m. on Friday, July 19.

The driver of the vehicle, Sarah Arnold, 46, was cited for failure to control.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene. Six people were taken to Highland District Hospital for minor injuries.

“It looks like there were some people in line for the food pantry, and one of the ladies that was in line had accelerated and struck four vehicles and a building,” Highland County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jennifer Schinkal said. “We’ve had that problem before.”

Arnold was taken by squad to Highland District Hospital for a possible broken wrist. Her husband, Gary, was taken to Highland District Hospital for back pain and her son was uninjured.

“Sarah’s vehicle was holding up part of the building that she struck,” said Schinkal.

A third person was taken to Highland District Hospital for knee pain, and three others were taken to the hospital for back pain.

