KFC baseball goes 15-0

KFC went 15-0 in C-League baseball regular season play at Richard Shaffer Park.

Kids front left to Jamison, Zeck Bourne, Bridger Bourne, Jack Fauber, Hayden Pitzer, Savion Seals, back left to right Kids Jayceon Curtis, LeBron Haithcock, Jude Yuellig, Si Harper, Chase Willey, Trynn Zornes. Back left to right Evan Turner assistant coach, Tay Haithcock team camera man, Coach Nick Fauber, assistant coach Dave Fauber, Coach Brad Haithcock, Matt Willey assistant coach, Cody Jamison assistant coach, Latrell Haithcock assistant coach.