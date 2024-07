Land bank low bidders revealed

Pictured are (l-r) Terry Britton, Jason Johansen and Todd Book as they open Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant Program bids.

The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) revealed the apparent lowest bidders for the 11 bid packages from the upcoming round of the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant Program (BDSRGP).

The apparent low bidder for Bid Package 1 was Evans Landscaping for a total of $13,300, which included 454 E. Walnut St. in Hillsboro for $4,800, 464 E. Walnut St. in Hillsboro for $5,000 and 167 Trenton St. in Hillsboro for $3,500.

The apparent low bidder for Bid Package 2 was Reed Mechanical Construction for a total of $25,000, which included 314 Bigelow St. in Hillsboro for $8,000, 727 S. High St. in Hillsboro for $13,000, 352 Johnson St., Lot 6, in Hillsboro for $2,000 and 352 Johnson St., Lot 9, in Hillsboro for $2,000.

The apparent low bidder for Bid Package 3 was Reed Mechanical Construction for a total of $32,145, which included 264 E. Beech St. in Hillsboro for $6,745, 226 E. South St. for $6,600, 625 S. High St. in Hillsboro for $10,000 and 112 W. Collins Ave. in Hillsboro for $8,800.

The apparent low bidder for Bid Package 4 was Reed Mechanical Construction for a total of $17,700, which included 8531 U.S. 62 N. in Hillsboro for $8,200, 8701 U.S. 62 N. in Hillsboro for $5,000 and 4216 South St. in Hillsboro for $4,500.

The apparent low bidder for Bid Package 5 was Evans Landscaping for a total of $15,845, which included 8264 U.S. 50 E. in Hillsboro for $3,995, 8293 U.S. 50 E. in Hillsboro for $7,650 and 8321 U.S. 50 E. in Hillsboro for $4,200.

The apparent low bidder for Bid Package 6 was Lamb Brothers Trucking and Excavating for a total of $27,000, which included 6938 Beechwood Rd. in Hillsboro for $6,000, 7377 Beechwood Rd. in Hillsboro for $$7,000, 5109 Washburn Rd. in Hillsboro for $7,000 and 19 N. Main St. in Sinking Spring for $7,000.

The apparent low bidder for Bid Package 7 was JWM Excavating for a total of $27,999, which included 222 McClain Ave. in Greenfield for $6,000, 651 Jefferson St. in Greenfield for $14,000 and 12501 Wilson Rd. in Leesburg for $7,999.

The apparent low bidder for Bid Package 8 was Reed Mechanical Construction for a total of $11,700, which included 419 Market St. in Leesburg for $2,500, 421 Market St. in Leesburg for $2,500 and 11884 S.R. 771 in Leesburg for $6,700.

The apparent low bidder for Bid Package 9 was Rippstein’s Excavating for a total of $23,600, which included 2580 S.R. 134 in Mount Orab for $5,900, 2850 U.S. 50 in Hillsboro for $6,700 and 2871 Sharpsville Rd. in Lynchburg for $11,000.

The apparent low bidder for Bid Package 11 was Rippstein’s Excavating for a total of $31,300, which included 5700 Dawson Rd., Dwelling 2, in Lynchburg for $9,300, 5700 Dawson Rd., Dwelling 1, in Lynchburg for $11,000 and 4506 Sharpsville Rd. in Hillsboro for $11,000.

The apparent low bidder for Bid Package 12 was Shepherd Mechanical Services for a total of $54,051.60, which included 937 N. High St. in Hillsboro for $13,502, 644 N. West St. in Hillsboro for $13,509, 6950 Pence Rd. in Hillsboro for $13,798 and 13535 U.S. 50 in Bainbridge for $13,242.60.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.