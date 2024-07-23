Hillsboro City School Board votes on personnel, curriculum issues

Hillsboro City Schools Superintendent Tim Davis and school board members Tim Milbery, Beverly Rhoads, Bill Myers, Jerry Walker and Larry Lyons participate in a special board meeting. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

The Hillsboro City School Board held a special meeting on Tuesday, July 23, to discuss resignations, employment and instructional material for the school system.

The board voted unanimously to approve the resignations of Brian Commings, a teacher, Heather Murphy, a teacher, Tammy Newsome, a paraprofessional, Joshua Pohlman, a teacher, and Becky Sink, a paraprofessional.

“Just to clarify, Mr. Cummings and Mr. Pohlman are going to be working for Great Oaks, so they are still in the same placement,” Hillsboro City School Board President Bill Myers said. “They will just be now employed by Great Oaks instead of Hillsboro City Schools according to our agreement with them. They will still be located here on our campus.”

The board voted unanimously to approve step increases for Hillsboro City Schools staff members Kayla DeAtley, Willie Hollingsworth and David Sedivy.

“These are people who have continued their education and improved, and any time we can get staff to do that we know it helps our kids and makes everything better,” Hillsboro City Schools Superintendent Tim Davis said.

The board voted unanimously to approve six people for positions within the school district. Alisha Zink was approved as a secretary. Taylor Jodrey was approved as a principal for Hillsboro Elementary School. Heather Murphy was approved as a special education supervisor. Lori Krista King and Deborah Smith were approved as substitute teachers, and Megan Apgar was approved as a volunteer.

“I’m very excited for getting these guys on the agenda for the special meeting so they can get started by August 1, and being able to get out of contracts in other districts, and it’s very exciting for the new hires that we have,” Myers said.

McGraw-Hill’s Street Law course in practical law was unanimously approved for the 2024-2025 social studies curriculum at Hillsboro High School.

“We need a new curriculum, so we are ordering a class set for that group,” Myers said. “It’s not going to be here at the beginning of the school year, but it will be here hopefully in September,”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.