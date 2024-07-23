Matt’s Take – Cincinnati Reds Fall Short Yet Again; Bengals Preview

Matthew McAdow Contributing columnist

The Cincinnati Reds have unfortunately fallen back far enough to become sellers at the deadline. Their lackluster performance in Washington has officially become what I believe to be the nail in the coffin for this Reds season. I guess Joe Biden wasn’t the only person to drop out of the race in Washington this weekend. Of course, I hope I am wrong, but barring another 10-game win streak, I just don’t see Cincinnati making a run at the playoffs this year. Inconsistencies, injuries and just poor performances put this team six games below .500 at the time of writing, dead last in the National League Central, 10.5 games behind Milwaukee and 4 games back from a Wild Card spot. There are only two teams with worse records than the Cincinnati Reds in the National League, after a winning season from Cincinnati just a year ago.

Prepare for Movement

Prepare for some movement from players on one-year deals or teams looking for pitching. I expect players such as Frankie Montas and Nick Martinez to find a new home soon. Aside from those two, I wouldn’t be shocked, for the right deal, if Cincinnati found a way to part with Jake Fraley, Jeimer Candelario, Fernando Cruz or even Jonathan India (I sure hope not). Get ready for some movement, as there will certainly be something happening before the deadline. At this point, the focus of Cincinnati is unfortunately for the future yet again and not trying to currently win. Going 2-7 against the Tigers, Marlins and Nationals with everything counting on winning these series was truly the nail in the coffin for me. It has now become the “Bengals Countdown” part of the Reds season and I hate to see that in late July. Prove me wrong, Redlegs.

Quick Facts and Comments

· Jonathan India is the leader of this team. Trading him would be detrimental to a team that already lacks leadership. Don’t take the bait.

· In July, Jeimer Candelario is 12-63 with just 4 XBH. Batting .190 simply isn’t going to do it from a veteran.

· Noelvi Marte has been abysmal to watch at third and batting. He is hitting .175 in July with three XBH and six errors to add on top of it. Rough!

· I love Reds baseball and it is my favorite thing to watch. I will watch every game to finish out this season. Seeing a season like this and having to write a negative article is probably my least favorite thing to have to do.

Bengals Football Preview

Alright, let’s talk about something more positive — Bengals football! The Bengals begin preseason on Saturday, August 10. They have three games in the preseason before the season officially begins for Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. on September 8 at Paycor against the Patriots. Cincinnati, in the way too early line predictions, sits at -9.5 and is heavily favored to win this game. Let’s go over some quick facts and comments about the Bengals’ season that will hopefully bring a lot more enjoyment than 2023:

· Tee Higgins will 100 percent be in a different uniform in 2025. The window to win a ring is right now, with a trio of Chase, Higgins, and now Jermaine Burton.

· With the addition of Zack Moss, along with what I believe will be a good year from Chase Brown, the Bengals have to find ways to successfully run the ball this season. Moss is very comparable to Joe Mixon, as he averaged 4.3 yards per carry in 2023, along with being a versatile back and reeling in 27 receptions.

· Mike Gesicki will be a crucial piece for this offense and heavily involved in the success of our offensive schemes. If you want a late tight end in your fantasy draft, I suggest taking a chance on the 6 foot 6, 252 pound 28-year-old out of Penn State.

· Amarius Mims has officially signed his contract, including a four-year fully-guaranteed deal worth $15.7 million and an $8 million dollar signing bonus. Cincinnati also has a fifth-year option due to him being a first-round pick.

· Amarius Mims is 6 foot 7, 340 pounds. Orlando Brown Jr. is 6 foot 8, 345 pounds. Trent Brown is 6 foot 8, 355 pounds. Devin Cochran is 6 foot 7, 310 pounds. D’Ante Smith is 6 foot 5, 309 pounds. Jackson Carman is 6 foot 5, 322 pounds. Cincinnati certainly does not lack size in the offensive tackle category.

· Jermaine Burton ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the combine. He is in the 69th percentile in speed and has the ability to be vertical, which Cincinnati desperately needs along with Higgins and Chase. At Alabama, he averaged 22+ yards per catch. He is a deep ball threat every time his cleats meet the turf.

While I am not ready for Summer to end, I am beginning to become excited with the thought of Fall, chili, my recliner all Sunday and yelling Who Dey at Paycor Stadium. Bengals football is right around the corner.

