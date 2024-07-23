Rumble in the Hills returns

Racers throw up big rooster tails during a past hydroplane racing event on Rocky Fork Lake. This year’s races unfold on Saturday and Sunday and can be seen from both sides of the lake.

More than 60 boats in six different classes, plus a vintage class, will roar to life over the weekend when the annual Rumble in the Hills unfolds Saturday and Sunday at Rocky Fork State Park.

The Sassafras Musical Festival will open the festival Friday evening with a concert in the Marina area on Lucas Lane from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Racing will take place from approximately 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and a beer garden will be open both Saturday and Sunday on the East Shore Boat Launch area on McCoppin Mill Rd.

“There will be food vendors on both sides of the lake and many other attractions as well,” Mike McGuire, the co-event coordinator along with his father, Joey McGuire of Joey’s Pizza, said. “We absolutely plan to grow this festival each year in both what we offer and the number spectators watching the races.”

There will be a fireworks show at dark on Saturday. There will also be a Jeep rally on Saturday, and a classic car show on Sunday, both on Lucas Lane.

McGuire said he expects more than 60 boats in six different competitive classes, plus a vintage class. The competitive classes reach speeds up to 160 miles per hour and racers from Colorado, New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia have already committed to an appearance.

Please see the Rumble in the Hills Facebook page: www.facebook.com/rockyforklakeoh, for more details, including a full schedule of events.