Harvest and Enjoy Garden-Fresh Cucumber

For the best flavor and greatest nutritional value grow fresh-from-the-garden cucumbers.

Low in calories and versatile, cucumbers can flavor beverages, perk up a salad, be served as a snack or be made into pickles. This popular vegetable is a good source of fiber, potassium and vitamin K. Plus, they have a high water content, making them a mild diuretic to help in weight loss and reduce blood pressure. To ensure the best flavor and greatest nutritional value, grow your own or purchase cucumbers fresh from the farmer’s market.

Harvest cucumbers or purchase them based on the variety and intended use. Pick the fruit when it is 1.5 to 2.5 inches long if you plan on making sweet pickles. If dill pickles are on the menu, allow the cucumbers to grow bigger to about three to four inches.

Wait to harvest those you plan on using fresh in salads, beverages or for snacking. Harvest slicing cucumbers when the skin is firm, bright green and the fruit is six to nine inches long. You can leave burpless-type cucumbers on the vine a bit longer. They have been bred to maintain their mild flavor when harvested at 10 to 12 inches in length.

Go big and impress your family with the crisp, mild flavor of the long Japanese cucumber. Pick these when they are 12 inches to 18 inches long. Their flavor remains mild and the skin is easy to digest despite the longer size.

Misshapen and bitter-flavored cucumbers are usually the result of drought, improper fertilization and large fluctuations in temperature. These are safe to eat but may not have the best flavor.

The bitter flavor in cucumbers is caused by the cucurbitacin B and C in the plant moving from the leaves, stems, and roots into the fruit when the plants are under stress. Remove about an inch of the stem end and peel where these compounds concentrate to improve the flavor. Consider growing varieties that are typically less bitter like Sweet Slice, Sweet Success and Marketmore 76.

Compost poor quality fruit that are not suitable for eating. Then adjust your care to ensure better quality cucumbers for the remainder of the season.

Consider making a second planting if space and time allow. Many cucumbers reach maturity in 60 days or less. Calculate the days remaining until the first fall frost to determine if you have enough time to plant, grow, and harvest a second cucumber crop.

Grow the All-America Selections winner Green Light, ready to harvest in as few as 37 to 42 days. Train the long vines on a pole or trellis to save space and for easier picking. Harvest the fruit when three to four inches long for great taste without peeling.

Try growing Patio Snacker cucumber if space is limited. This compact plant produces an abundance of six- to seven-inch fruit in about 50 days.

Extend the season indoors with the new Kitchen miniâ Quick Snack cucumbers. These small plants will grow indoors in a sunny window, with no pollination needed, and produce fruit that tastes best when picked at 2.5 inches long.

No matter how you plan to enjoy this multi-purpose vegetable, harvest it at just the right time for the best flavor and intended use.

Melinda Myers has written over 20 gardening books, including Midwest Gardener’s Handbook, 2nd Edition and Small Space Gardening. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” instant video and DVD series and the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine. Myers’ website is www.MelindaMyers.com.