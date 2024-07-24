Hillsboro FFA holds summer meeting

Top (l-r): Sheila Hodge, Kenny Shawhan, Maddie Dearmon, Brian Cummings, Reagan Leeth, Carter Boyd, Riley Gallimore, Conner Yochum Bottom (l-r): Adalyn Gaines, Rylea Scarberry, Claire Winkle, Bailey Wallen, Aubry Yochum, Delaina Southworth, Kora Greene

On July 17, 2024, the Hillsboro FFA Chapter held our annual Summer Meeting. This was the first meeting held by our 2024-2025 Officer team with five newly elected officers. There were 35 members present and we discussed new information about fair and community service that took place over the summer.

When you hear the word “meeting” oftentimes people think of sitting down and listening to the officers talk about events and information but the annual Summer Meeting is so much more than that. We had an absolutely amazing time of fellowship while roasting hot dogs and s’mores over the fire and talking with the incoming freshmen who are new to our chapter.

We continued the night with games of volleyball, spike ball, and kickball, and to end the evening, we had an awesome water balloon fight with 800 balloons and lots of laughter.