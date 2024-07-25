HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

July 20
A deputy responded to a report of a disturbance in the 10000 block of North Shore Dr. After investigation, Argentina R Hill, 54 of Hillsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.
A deputy responded to a business in the 9100 block of State Route 138 after a report of cash stolen from the cash register. After investigation, the suspect was identified. The business owner declined charges.
A resident of the 2700 block of State Route 41 advised he was being threatened by a neighbor. After investigation, Paul Caudill, 64, of Hillsboro was charged with agg menacing and theft.
July 21
Deputies responded to the 100 block of Brown St, in Leesburg after a report of two males fighting. After investigation, Ralph J Pedrick, 54, of Leesburg and Kyle O Wilson, 34, of Russellville were both charged with disorderly conduct.
A resident of the 6600 block of Park Lane reported being harassed. After investigation, Donald M Routt, 43, of Hillsboro was charged with telecommunications harassment.
Arrests/Citations
Colby W Freeman, 39, of Hillsboro, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct
Jared Simmons, 50, of Leesburg, failure to control, leaving the scene of an accident.
Mathew C Callahan, 55, of Hillsboro, domestic violence
Kevin S Milburn, 50, of Hillsboro, criminal mischief
Shane M Kintz, 20, of Leesburg, failure to appear
Joshua E Highley, 32, of Hillsboro, assault