Local religion briefs

Greenfield Church of Christ VBS

Greenfield Church of Christ and Christian Union at 503 McClain Ave. will be having Vacation Bible School on Saturday, July 27, one day only, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The theme is God’s Rock, Solid Truth in a World of Sifting Sand. Everyone welcome. Call 937-981-2772 or email [email protected] to get involved.

Celebration of Lives

Members of the community are invited to a Celebration of Lives Service honoring the memory of the late Rev. Dean and Mrs. Betty Montgomery. The service is planned for Saturday, August 17, at 6 p.m. at Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church, 201 East Main St. Rev. and Mrs. Montgomery served here in our community from 1956 to 1984. Mrs. Montgomery passed away this past February 27th. She was 99 years old. With her passing the church they had served so faithfully for so many years determined that a time of remembrance, recollection, and sharing of wonderful, joyous memories was certainly called for. The family of the Montgomerys was contacted and their daughter and son and other members of the family will be in attendance for that weekend. The Memorial Service is especially intended for those of other faith communities who were acquainted or worked with the Montgomerys as well as the members of First Presbyterian. A time of fellowship and sharing will be held at the church following the service. Refreshments will be served. The celebration will continue the following morning during the church’s regular worship times at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. All are welcome! For further information, or to have any questions answered, please call 937-393-3171 or 740-505-3850.