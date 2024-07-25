Who loves shrimp?!

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist Shrimp Boil

Hello! In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is my friend Tracie Guisinger, who is making Shrimp Boil . This looks so delicious. I love shrimp and all seafood. Tracie made this for her family, and she said they loved it and there wasn’t any left. Her family wants her to make this again. Tracie says shrimp is on sale right now at her personal store and there is lots of fresh corn on the cob from your local farmers. Thank you Tracie for sharing this great recipe, even though you didn’t save me any. I love you anyway.

Please send me your favorite recipe, along with a story and/or a picture of it if you have one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Remember to do something nice for someone this week. Have a great week.

Ingredients

Four quarts of hot water

One large red onion or yellow onion, sliced into four to six 6 wedges

One garlic bulb (whole head), halved horizontally

Zatarain’s boil in bag crawfish, fish & crab or half-cup Old Bay seasoning 1.5 Tbsp fresh thyme leaves (or 1.5 tsp dried)

One-and-a-half lbs medium red potatoes, cut into fourths

Salt and pepper to taste

Four ears of corn, husked, cut onto fourths or broken into halves

Fourteen oz. of andouille sausage sliced into one-inch thick pieces or use fourteen oz. chorizo sausage sliced into one-inch thick pieces 1.5 lbs shrimp, deveined, peeled if preferred

Six tablespoons of butter, melted

Two tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, or more to taste

Two tablespoons of minced fresh parsley

Directions

Fill a large pot (about 12 quart) with four quarts of water. Stir in onion, garlic, Old Bay seasoning and thyme. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat.

Add potatoes and season with salt (I use 1 tablespoon). Let cook until potatoes are about nearing tender, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Add corn and continue to cook three minutes. Add sausage and cook for four more minutes.

Gently stir in shrimp and cook until just opaque and pink, about one to two minutes.

Drain mixture (you can reserve one-quarter cup of the broth if you’d like for serving). Spread over an extra large serving platter or a baking sheet.

Drizzle with butter and lemon juice. Sprinkle with parsley, Old Bay seasoning and pepper to taste, and serve warm.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.