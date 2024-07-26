Wool shipment record reported

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1935, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that a countywide meeting for all area farmers was scheduled to take place at the Hillsboro Armory, with the planned discussion to be on electrification in Highland County’s rural communities.

Harry Wright, Highland, received a check for $1.75 from E.E. West for an 11-year-debt plus interest, as 11 years ago, Wright had given West more money than was actually due, calling it a loan, which 11 years later had now been paid back in full, plus interest.

The largest reported shipment of wool to ever go out of Greenfield was being loaded into the cars at the D.T. & I. tracks by Cameron, Carlisle and Ferneau heading to Boston, with those cars to end up containing over 60,000 pounds of wool in 175-to-200-pound bales apiece.

State and federal FERA offices were expected to approve 11 county road improvement projects that were submitted by County Surveyor Leonard Fenner, the road projects totaling 33 miles and work currently at a standstill as the FERA was being replaced by the new Works Project Administration.

In sports, the Greenfield baseball team was annihilated by the Columbus Hilltop club, as they were blanked in both games of a doubleheader by a score of 6-0 and 8-0, getting a total of seven hits across the entire doubleheader, which included a two-hitter in the second game.

The Lyric Theatre advertised multiple showings, including Murder on a Honeymoon,” starring Edna May Oliver and James Gleason, “It Happened in New York,” starring Lyle Talbot and Heather Angel, and “Reckless,” starring Jean Harlow.

Nichols and Row Department Store advertised multiple products, including hats for 39 cents apiece, three wash cloths for 10 cents, a broom for 39 cents, work shirts for 39 cents, dresses for $2.49, a harvest hat for nine cents and an infant summer cap for 15 cents.

This week in 1960, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that three Village Council members, Howard Martindill, Paul Maynard and George Hike, all submitted their resignations due to possible “non-cooperation” between the Village Council and the Mayor’s Office.

Greenfield and its surrounding area serviced by the municipal power plant were without electrical service for 45 to 75 minutes due to the failure of a “comparatively minor part” that “caused a complete shutdown in the plant’s operation.”

A fire caused the complete destruction of a tractor and also extensively damaged a building, with the Greenfield Fire Department having received the alarm at 10:40 a.m. and not returning from it until 12:30 p.m.

The Village of Greenfield was told by Edward Graver, representative of the State Health Department, that it would not have to take part in Highland County’s new health program, at least not yet, because it was not officially a city yet.

In sports, the Greenfield Printing and Publishing Little League team walloped the U.S. Shoe Company team by a score of 12-0 and the Hixton Sinclair team defeated the Uhl’s Market team by a 6-2 tally.

The Ranch Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films, including “Never Steal Anything Small,” starring James Cagney and Shirley Jones, and “Five Gates to Hell,” starring Neville Brand and Dolores Michaels.

Flynn’s Market, located at 125 S. Washington St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including three quarts of fresh blackberries for $1, a 50-pound bag of potatoes for $1.89 and a pound of bananas for 10 cents.

This week in 1985, The Press-Gazette reported that former Highland County Deputy Registrar Leslie Ramsey filed a complaint calling for the Ohio Democrat Executive Committee to examine how she lost her position from an executive session vote by the Highland County Democratic Executive Committee.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners met with Jail Administrator Everett Quickel and discussed medical problems the jail has been having, which included having a hard time getting physicians to come to the jail and care for the prisoners.

The Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education looked for an issuance of a total of $6.3 million in bonds to renovate and update the Hillsboro High School building and the Webster and Washington School buildings.

In sports, the Hillsboro Recreation Park C League Champs was the Sheriff’s Department team, finishing with an 11-1 record and featured players such as Bard Burnett, Wade Yuelling, Roger Hooley and Matt Brown.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films, including “The Black Cauldron,” starring Grant Bardsley and Susan Sheridan, and “St. Elmo’s Fire,” starring Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez.

Bob and Carl’s Finer Food’s, located in Hillsboro and Wilmington, advertised multiple products, including a one-pound can of coffee for $1.99, a pound of sirloin steak for $2.29, a five-pound bag of flour for 99 cents and a one-gallon carton of ice cream for $1.99.

This week in 2010, The Times-Gazette reported that Highland County commissioner Shane Wilkin announced that the Greenfield City Jail was being readied to reopen on August 2 and its dispatch center on August 7 following their closure the prior year due to “a financial crisis.”

Ohio State University President Dr. E. Gordan Gee visited the Woodmansee Road farm of Ken and Christa Davis, meeting with multiple members of the community, which included the Highland County Board of Commissioners.

The annual Highland County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Forum and Luncheon was held where multiple comments were made by business owners and “leaders,” including disagreements on healthcare and outsourcing.

Three teenagers from the Cornerstone Assembly of God’s Ablaze Youth Group were set to participate in the National Fine Arts Festival in Detroit after they received high scores at the regional competition earlier in 2010.

In sports, the Hillsboro 12-and-under team traveled to the Bainbridge Fourth of July Tournament, where the team lost its opening game but rallied to win its next six games in a row, taking the tournament title.

Lowe’s advertised multiple products, including a Tuscan Bronze Bath faucet for $89, a solar path light for $3.88, a three-piece retractable utility with 100-pack blades and a 4-in-1 lighted aluminum multi-bit screwdriver for $4.98.

