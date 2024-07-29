Friends of 4-H awarded

Pictured are (l-r) Danielle Combs 4-H Educator, Amanda Knauff 4-H Committee President, Dave Daniels representing the Highland County Commissioners and Kathy Bruynis 4-H Educator.

At the July Summer 4-H Awards Ceremony the Friend of 4-H recipients were announced. Highland County 4-H Committee honored three recipients who have given countless hours to the 4-H program and supported the youth of Highland County in different ways and capacities.

Our first recipients are the Highland County Commissioners, David Daniels, Terry Britton and Brad Roades. They have been very supportive of the 4-H program and 4-H Educators over the past several years. As 4-H Educators and Advisory Committee members we are truly blessed to have such wonderful support for the youth of Highland County. They support is evident by the beautiful new office for all programming delivered by OSU Extension. Thank you for all you do for our youth and the 4-H program.