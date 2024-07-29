New Vienna CC to host concert

Barrett

The New Vienna Community Church will host a concert featuring Dusty Barrett on Sunday, August 4 at 10:30 a.m. as part of their annual “Bring a Friend Sunday” celebration.

Dusty Barrett is a native of Greenfield. He has enjoyed a 24-year career as a professional Christian music vocalist. He has shared the stage with some of the biggest acts in Christian music. Dusty has performed around the United States at venues such as Dollywood, Silver Dollar City, The Blue Gate Theatre in Shipshewana, Indiana, Graceland, The Myrtle Beach Convention, Center, The Leconte Center in Pigeon Forge and the Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.

Currently, Dusty travels and sings as a solo artist. He also sings daily at The Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum in Kentucky as part of the group, TrueSong.

Dusty is currently signed with Nashville-based Daywind Records and New Day Publishing. Dusty lives in Greenfield, Ohio with his wife, Alisa, and three children, Stacey, Kate and Camden. Dusty is also a proud grandfather.

Pastor Mayo reports, “As part of our Bring a Friend Sunday celebration, we are thrilled to present Dusty Barrett in concert at our church during morning worship. We have known and experienced his music ministry for years, and my wife, Bev, and Dusty enjoy talking about their shared Alma Mater, McClain High School in Greenfield. Dusty has a true heart to serve Christ and lift Him up through his music. We are pleased to offer this concert either in person or at the sites listed below. If you cannot join us Sunday morning, feel free to tune in at your convenience.”

Once our worship/concert has ended, we will have a light lunch and fellowship will follow in the Fellowship House and all are welcome to stay. A free-will offering will be received.

The Church is located at 412 West Street in New Vienna, Ohio. The services will be live streamed at the New Vienna Community Church YouTube channel. Just go to YouTube and type: New Vienna Community Church or join us on Facebook at our Facebook page “NVCC.”

For more information, please call Pastor Mayo at 937-725-0445.