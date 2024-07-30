Cousins reunion held at Paint Creek Lake Dam

The Cousin Reunion was held on July 21 at Paint Creek Lake Dam. There was a good turnout with a large variety of food. Bingo was played and there was a 50/50 drawing with the winner getting $44.00. The auction was very successful with the items that were brought and auctioned. We were fortunate enough to have John Simmons play his guitar and sing some gospel and country music. Everyone would like to thank Louise Danner, Violet Danner and Debbie Miller for all the work they did in getting the reunion together. Hopefully, those who couldn’t come this year will be able to make it next year.

Submitted photo