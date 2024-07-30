Multiple grants open for organizations in county

Multiple grants have opened for different types of organizations in Highland County.

The first of those is an announcement that the Highland County Community Fund (HCCF) in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is accepting grant applications from nonprofits, schools and public organizations for projects and programs benefiting Highland County residents and communities.

The 2024 application period for grant funding opens July 30 and closes Sept. 10.

HCCF will award grants that advance opportunities across five areas of need: arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services. Emphasis is on supporting individuals of all ages who are spearheading projects and programs that create opportunities, meet pressing needs and unleash the potential within Highland County.

Funding requests should be between $500 and $5,000, but larger requests may be considered based on potential impact. Additional information and the 2024 grant application are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Highland.

Earnings from charitable giving to HCCF are reinvested in Highland County through annual grants that meet the county’s greatest needs and seize its most promising opportunities. In 2023, HCCF awarded seven grants, totaling $15,000, to organizations serving Highland County.

To learn more about the Highland County Community Fund and how to support its work and receive matching funds for your gift, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Highland, email [email protected] or call 740.753.1111.

The second is that the African American Community Fund (AACF) in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is accepting grant applications from Black-led and Black-serving nonprofit and public organizations serving Appalachian Ohio’s 32 counties.

The 2024 application period for grant funding opens July 30 and closes Sept. 10.

AACF will award grants that advance opportunities across five areas of need: arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services. Emphasis is on supporting individuals of all ages who are spearheading projects and programs that create opportunities, meet pressing needs and unleash the potential of Appalachian Ohio’s African American community.

Funding requests should be between $500 and $5,000, but larger requests may be considered based on potential impact. Additional information and the 2024 grant application are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/AACF.

Earnings from charitable giving to AACF are reinvested in Appalachian Ohio’s African American community through annual grants that meet the community’s greatest needs and most promising opportunities. In 2023, AACF, with support from the AEP Foundation and the U.S. Bank Foundation, awarded 31 grants – including 10 capacity-building grants – to advance projects and programs serving the region’s African American community.

To learn more about the African American Community Fund and how to support its work and receive matching funds for your gift, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/AACF, email [email protected] or call 740.753.1111.