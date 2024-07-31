Leesburg Historical Society hosts cookout

Pictured are members of the Leesburg Area Historical Society receiving a donation check from Bev and Dan Mayo of the Hillsboro chapter of the Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial Organization. From left to right are Virginia Purdy, Justin Zink (Vice President), Bev Mayo, Elaine Balsley, Nicole Friend (Publicity Chair), Raymond Friend (President) and Dan Mayo.

The Leesburg Historical Society hosted its fourth Annual Judy Mason Memorial Cookout on June 14, 2020, and met its fundraising goal of $2500 to receive this Modern Woodmen matching funds contribution. All proceeds will go toward the interior renovation of the Leesburg B&O Railroad Depot.

Modern Woodmen Rep, Dan Mayo said this about the project.

“We are happy to support this great work and are impressed with the work of this organization to prepare the Depot for reconstruction. It is exciting that the work will be starting soon and look forward to watching the progress of this great project. Modern Woodmen is proud to stand alongside of this organization and help to support its goals in raising funds.”

Nicole Friend, spokesperson for the organization said this:

“The exterior phase of construction will begin in August with site drainage work, followed by new sidewalks, fencing, electrical service, lighting, windows, doors, gutters, and paint. The group intends for the depot to serve as a community gathering and event space once renovations are complete. This is the third year its efforts have been boosted by matching funds from the Modern Woodmen, which is a non-profit financial planning organization that reinvests in the communities it serves. The Historical Society wishes to thank the Modern Woodmen, the local businesses whose donations enabled the event to be put on at no out-of-pocket cost, and the community members who came out to dine and donate to the cause.”

Founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen of America offers financial services and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States. For more information about Modern Woodmen and its services, call District Agent, Dan Mayo at 937 725-0445.