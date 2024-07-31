Local religion briefs

Highland County Retired Teachers Association (HCRTA) meeting

The Highland County Retired Teachers Association (HCRTA) will meet on Monday, August 5, at noon in the Hillsboro Church of Christ Fellowship Hall at 155 W. Walnut Street in Hillsboro. All retired educators are invited to attend the meeting. The meal will feature a complete pork roast meal provided by members of the Church and the cost is $14.00 per person. The program will be presented by Mr. Robin Rayfield who is the Director of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association. He will update everyone on the major issues facing the STRS Retirement Fund. The service project will be donations to the “Soles for Students” program that provides shoes for needy Highland County students. Scholarship and other donations, meal reservations, and any dues payments should be sent to Leone Bihl at Box 875, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 or call her at 937-393-3913.

Celebration of Lives

Members of the community are invited to a Celebration of Lives Service honoring the memory of the late Rev. Dean and Mrs. Betty Montgomery. The service is planned for Saturday, August 17, at 6 p.m. at Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church, 201 East Main St. Rev. and Mrs. Montgomery served here in our community from 1956 to 1984. Mrs. Montgomery passed away this past February 27th. She was 99 years old. With her passing the church they had served so faithfully for so many years determined that a time of remembrance, recollection, and sharing of wonderful, joyous memories was certainly called for. The family of the Montgomerys was contacted and their daughter and son and other members of the family will be in attendance for that weekend. The Memorial Service is especially intended for those of other faith communities who were acquainted or worked with the Montgomerys as well as the members of First Presbyterian. A time of fellowship and sharing will be held at the church following the service. Refreshments will be served. The celebration will continue the following morning during the church’s regular worship times at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. All are welcome! For further information, or to have any questions answered, please call 937-393-3171 or 740-505-3850.

Senior Food Boxes

The Highland County Church of Christ is giving out senior food boxes the third Friday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6670 U.S. Route 50, Hillsboro. They are boxes of canned shelf stable items, plus cheese. Qualifications include: age 60 and older and an income form to be filled out one time. For more information call Dale Schraw at 937-763-8311.