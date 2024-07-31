McClain Lady Tigers golf falls to Goshen

Kaylin Sterling, McClain, shown golfing during an event where she was the match medalist.

The McClain Lady Tigers golf team opened the 2024 season by playing a dual match with Goshen at Deer Track Golf Course on Tuesday, July 30.

The Goshen Lady Warriors won the team event with a 224-team score and Kaylin Sterling of McClain was the match medalist with a 49.

The Lady Tigers next play in the Adam Sharp Memorial McClain Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 1 at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

Goshen – 224

Lauren Gray, 51; Taylor Tilley, 55; Joleen Shultz, 56; Zari Farris, 62; Audry Maynard, 65.

McClain – 240

Kaylin Sterling, 49; Abbie Lovett, 62; Hailey Cornett, 63; Avery Murphy, 66; Kate Barrett, 69; Audrey Chamblin, 70.