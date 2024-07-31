Snickerdoodles Snickerdoodles

Hello! In the Kitchen this week is my friend Dorothy Vanscoy with her wonderful Snickerdoodle cookies. I found out about these cookies from my friend Leeanne Pickering, who shared a picture of the cookies Dorothy gave her. Leeanne sent me a message and told me how delicious they were. Thank you so much for sending me this recipe. I love Snickerdoodle cookies.

Please send me your favorite recipe, along with a story and/or a picture of it if you have one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Remember to do something nice for someone this week. Have a great week.

Ingredients

One cup of soft shortening (I use softened butter)

One to one-and-a-half cups of sugar

Two eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla

Two teaspoons of cream of tartar

One teaspoon of baking soda

A half-teaspoon of salt

Two-and-three-quarters cups of flour

One teaspoon of cinnamon

Directions

Mix the first three ingredients and the vanilla together thoroughly.

Stir together and stir together and then stir in the dry ingredients.

Roll into ball sizes of small walnuts.

Roll in a mixture of two teaspoons of sugar and one teaspoon of cinnamon.

Place two inches on an undressed baking sheet.

Bake eight to 10 minutes at 375 degrees until lightly browned but still soft.

Makes about 45 to 60 cookies. They puff up first then flatten out with crinkled tops.