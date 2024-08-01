HCHD recognizes National Immunization Awareness Month

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and the Highland County Health Department is reminding everyone about the importance of vaccines. Vaccines are crucial for keeping ourselves and our community healthy.

“Vaccines are a powerful tool in preventing serious illnesses,” said Erin Mustard, Director of Nursing. “They help your body fight off germs and prevent you from getting sick. By getting vaccinated, you protect not only yourself but also those around you.”

Vaccines can prevent serious diseases like measles, mumps, and the flu. They also help stop the spread of illnesses in our community and save money by avoiding expensive treatments later.

It’s important to stay on top of your vaccinations. Children should receive their vaccines from birth through their teenage years to protect against diseases such as hepatitis B, diphtheria, and measles. Adults should also keep their vaccinations up to date, including the flu shot, tetanus boosters, and vaccines for shingles and pneumonia, especially for those over 65.

The Highland County Health Department is using this month as a reminder for everyone to check if their vaccinations are current. This is a great time to review your vaccination records and ensure that you and your family are protected.

“National Immunization Awareness Month is a perfect time to make sure you and your family are up to date with your vaccines,” Mustard added. “Getting vaccinated helps protect you, your loved ones, and the entire community.”

If you need to schedule a vaccination or have questions, call us at 937-393-1941 or visit [highlandcountyhealth.org](http://highlandcountyhealth.org) for more information.