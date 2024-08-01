HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

July 28

Deputies responded to the 4900 block of State Route 138 after a report of a person passed out in a vehicle. After investigation, it was determined the vehicle was reported stolen from Clermont County. The male was placed under arrest, and identified as Richard Ducker, 32, of Fayetteville. Ducker was charged with receiving stolen property.

A resident of the 8900 block of State Route 73 reported a domestic dispute. Once deputies arrived on scene, it was determined that a male had left the scene prior to their arrival.

July 29

A resident of the 6400 block of Ferneau Rd reported a female was trespassing on their property. After investigation, charges are pending.

July 30

A resident of the 10000 block of Gist Settlement Rd reported a family member was making threats. This incident remains under investigation.

A deputy responded to a report of a firearm taken from a vehicle in the 8500 block of Mad River Rd.

Arrests/Citations

Roger E Inlow, 50, of Hillsboro, domestic violence, domestic menacing

Donald L McKenzie, 47, of Hillsboro, criminal trespass

Destinee J Lovely, 31, of Greenfield, speed

Zachary C Henley, 25, of Bainbridge, speed

Carl B Owens, 31, of Amelia, driving under suspension

Jason T Birchfield, 43, of Chillicothe, unauthorized use of motor vehicle

Sebastian G Laprairie, 18, of Hillsboro, unlawful sexual contact with a minor

Gregory S Martin, 53, of Hillsboro, contempt

Donald G Morris, 41, of Bainbridge, menacing

Brandon L Kuhn, 37, of Hillsboro speed

Ulrick D Tolle, 32, of Greenfield, domestic violence