HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

July 28
Deputies responded to the 4900 block of State Route 138 after a report of a person passed out in a vehicle. After investigation, it was determined the vehicle was reported stolen from Clermont County. The male was placed under arrest, and identified as Richard Ducker, 32, of Fayetteville. Ducker was charged with receiving stolen property.
A resident of the 8900 block of State Route 73 reported a domestic dispute. Once deputies arrived on scene, it was determined that a male had left the scene prior to their arrival.
July 29
A resident of the 6400 block of Ferneau Rd reported a female was trespassing on their property. After investigation, charges are pending.
July 30
A resident of the 10000 block of Gist Settlement Rd reported a family member was making threats. This incident remains under investigation.
A deputy responded to a report of a firearm taken from a vehicle in the 8500 block of Mad River Rd.
Arrests/Citations
Roger E Inlow, 50, of Hillsboro, domestic violence, domestic menacing
Donald L McKenzie, 47, of Hillsboro, criminal trespass
Destinee J Lovely, 31, of Greenfield, speed
Zachary C Henley, 25, of Bainbridge, speed
Carl B Owens, 31, of Amelia, driving under suspension
Jason T Birchfield, 43, of Chillicothe, unauthorized use of motor vehicle
Sebastian G Laprairie, 18, of Hillsboro, unlawful sexual contact with a minor
Gregory S Martin, 53, of Hillsboro, contempt
Donald G Morris, 41, of Bainbridge, menacing
Brandon L Kuhn, 37, of Hillsboro speed
Ulrick D Tolle, 32, of Greenfield, domestic violence