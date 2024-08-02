Football practices begin in county

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1940, The Press-Gazette reported that Earl Wright, a coach at Belfast High School, escaped death as well as serious injury, as his Belfast home caught fire and completely burned to the ground, with him having to leave from the bedroom window at around 3:30 a.m.

The Highland County Telephone Company announced that they planned to end its “practice” of giving out information on fires happening in the community, due to “public safety” and to work toward a more “efficient telephone service.”

Mattie Hutchins, an aunt of Gail Ports, who is the wife of a Hillsboro drugstore owner, accidentally purchased a bottle of poison from a Watertown, New York, drugstore that she believed to be medicine, and was saved thanks to the owner and a radio announcement.

The Hillsboro Livestock Sales Company purchased the Seaman Livestock Sales Company, with the acquired company to open on August 5 and purchase hogs, calves and lambs, as an auction sales market was announced to open sometime in the fall.

Professor W.K. West, then superintendent of Leesburg-Highland schools, announced that he accepted the position as principal of Jackson Public Schools, with West selected from an applicant pool of 63 other people.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple showings, including “Out West with the Peppers,” starring Dorothy Seese and Edith Fellows, and “The Boys from Syracuse,” with music by Richard Rodgers.

Caldwell’s candy store advertised multiple products, including fresh coconut-flavored yum yums for 10 cents per pound, full-flavored orange slices for eight cents per pound, chocolate drops for eight cents per pound and coconut-flavored marmalade for 10 cents per pound.

This week in 1965, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the site of the plant building for the Plastic Products Division of the Hoover Ball and Bearing Co. of Ann Arbor, Michigan, at North Washington Street was being prepared for construction.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners accepted a 1966 calendar budget of $1.2 million, which included a general spending fund of $486,023.61, which encompassed spending for the road and bridge fund, among other things.

A storm that brought lightning to the area resulted in a neighborhood electrical outage, took out a few telephones and then also damaged a chimney at the ONG Armory, as the rain from the storm totaled 1.1 inches.

Greenfield Mayor Conrad Curren announced the appointment of Alice Louise Conner as the new city treasurer following the resignation of the former treasurer due to their move away from Greenfield which “disqualified” her from continuing her place in the office.

In sports, the football players of McClain High School were preparing to start their practices in a few weeks, as the school expected a “record turnout of 75 candidates from the upper four grades,” as the season was set to start on September 10 at home against London.

The Centerfield Pike Drive-In Theatre, located near Greenfield, advertised multiple films, including “The Racers,” starring Kirk Douglas and Bella Darvi, and “War Party,” starring Michael T. Mikler, Davey Davison and Laurie Mock.

Flynn’s Market, located at 105 S. Washington St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including two pounds of pork chops for $1, a pound of spare ribs for 49 cents, a pound of pork tenderloin for 89 cents, two pounds of fresh sausage for $1 and a pound of smoked jowl for 49 cents.

This week in 1990, The Press-Gazette reported that E.J. Thomas, an Ohio Representative and executive director of Ohioans Against Casino Gambling canvassed and worked to stop casino gambling coming to Highland County and other Ohio areas.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections released its report on the Highland County Jail, as Sheriff Tom Horst said that the report commended Horst and his staff on their “efforts” in upgrading the jail facility in areas of “force, restraints” and telephone use.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce held a meeting to talk about 1991’s rendition of the Crappiethon U.S.A. fishing tournament, a 60-day tournament that was to begin on April 13 and end on June 11.

In sports, varsity football practice by the Hillsboro High School team was in full effect, as the Hillsboro team was readying to work for multiple weeks in preparation for its away matchup against Paint Valley on August 24.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films, including “Die Hard 2,” starring Bruce Willis and Bonnie Bedelia, and “The Jungle Book,” starring Phil Harris, Sebastian Cabot and Louis Prima.

Jerry Haag Motors, located at 1475 N. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple vehicles, including a 1990 Oldsmobile Ciera for $10,900, a 1991 Chevrolet S-10 Pickup for $7,188, a 1991 Chevrolet Caprice for $14,899 and a 1990 Pontiac Grand Prix for $12,899.

This week in 2015, The Times-Gazette reported that the third annual Highland County Amazing Race competition, which had already brought around $26,000 to local nonprofits, was set to begin soon, as multiple people were set to participate in the around 20 roadblock-event.

McClain High School was preparing a special event for the centennial celebration of its education institution over the Labor Day weekend, with some events being a 5K and a tour of the school, among other things.

Samaritan Outreach Services announced that it planned to expand its outreach services to its clients, as the organization was set to hold a golf scramble in August and had also recently taken control of the Toys for Tots program.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films, including “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,” starring Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg, and “Ant-Man” starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.

Dish Network advertised its cable service, which included over 30 free premium movie channels like HBO, Showtime and Starz for three months for $19.99 per month for 12 months.

