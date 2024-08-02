Road closures occur North High Street

Road work is shown being done on North High Street. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Brianne Abbott said multiple road projects are currently underway in the city.

“The Roberts Lane extension project is projected to be done at the end of the month,” she said. “The various paving should be buttoned up within a week or two.”

She said a project to replace lead lines will take about four months to complete.

“There will be road closures just on North High Street basically until you get to the bowling alley,” said Abbott. “They’ll be replacing the lead lines – the lateral lead lines between the downtown and the bowling alley over the next four months.”

She said the road closures will be done one block at a time until the project is complete.

“The older downtowns probably throughout the country, but definitely throughout the state, contain lead, and so the EPA is going to start to mandate those lead lines to be replaced, so we are getting a head start on it,” she said.

“It takes road work for things to happen, and if everyone could just be patient, we are getting it completed as quickly as we can,” she said.

