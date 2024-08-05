Auditions for SSCC’s “Radium Girls” will be August 30 and 31

The Theatre Department at Southern State Community College will hold auditions for the fall production of “Radium Girls,” by D.W. Gregory in August.

Open to community members and students, auditions will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, and at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

In 1926, when radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie, an international celebrity, and luminous watched the latest rage—until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease.

Inspired by a true story, “Radium Girls” traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court. Her chief adversary is her former employer, Arthur Roeder, an idealistic man who cannot bring himself to believe that the same element that shrinks tumors could have anything to do with the terrifying rash of illnesses among his employees. As the case goes on, however, Grace finds herself battling not just with the U.S. Radium Corporation, but with her own family and friends, who fear that her campaign for justice will backfire.

Those interested in auditioning should prepare a dramatic one- to two-minute monologue and schedule an audition slot at https://www.sscctheatre.com/auditions. Memorization of the monologue is recommended but not required. Those interested in working on available crew positions will be asked to complete an interview during the day of auditions and should also schedule an interview slot at the same link mentioned above.

If interested in auditioning or working crew, but unavailable to attend either audition date, please contact Director Rainee Angles at [email protected] to schedule an alternate date before August 30.

“Radium Girls” will be performed November 8 – 10, 2024.

For more information about available roles and the rehearsal schedule, please visit www.sscctheatre.com.