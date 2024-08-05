Brad Peoples joins OhioSE Team as Project Manager

Peoples

Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) announced today Brad Peoples as its new Project Manager, effective Thursday, August 1. Peoples’ hire follows the departure of Tom Poorman, who recently announced his retirement after decades of serving in economic development in Southeast Ohio.

Peoples is an experienced business development professional with a demonstrated history of project coordination and communication. Prior to joining OhioSE, Peoples served as a County Commissioner in Noble County for four years and led the Commission as Board President. He has been a small business owner for the majority of his employed life, owning a small restaurant for over 14 years. Peoples also has experience in real estate and contract negotiation.

Most recently, Peoples served as a Development Specialist with Buckeye Hills Regional Council, where he worked on regional development projects.

“I am drawing on this unique career path, which I believe will make me an effective member of the OhioSE team,” said Peoples. “I am ready to help our region address and overcome the very nuanced issues we face every day and hopefully play a small role in increasing the quality of life for residents in Southeast Ohio.”

As a native of Appalachian Ohio, Peoples understands the important role economic development plays in creating lasting prosperity for the region.

“I am excited to bring a level of progressive and professional conduct to the team at OhioSE,” said Peoples. “I recognize that we are in an economic season of change. Many businesses, their employees, and their patrons are dealing with financial stresses that are difficult to handle. Knowing they need an advocate who can empathize, I am excited to use every professional tool at my disposal to assist our local business community, create jobs, and impact the quality of life in our region.”

At OhioSE, Peoples will join the Project Management team, covering the region’s central counties.

“We are excited to welcome Brad Peoples as an OhioSE Project Manager,” said Katy Farber, OhioSE Interim President. “His understanding of this specific part of the region, experience in developing projects in his prior position and his passion for making a positive change in our region are all strong qualities that will help him become an outstanding member of our team.”