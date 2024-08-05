Donation made in late surgeon’s honor

The Sharkey Family with the commemorative plaque recognizing Dr. Thomas Sharkey, HDH’s second general surgeon. Pictured left to right: Aimee & Matt Sharkey (son), Thomas Sharkey (grandson), Mike Sharkey (son), Tim Sharkey (son), Hope (Sharkey) Streett (granddaughter), Meg Sharkey (daughter).

The Highland District Hospital Foundation welcomed family and friends of the late Dr. Thomas Sharkey to the HDH campus after a donation was made in his honor. A plaque, which now hangs in the HDH Surgical Services waiting area was dedicated in recognition of his service to the organization from 1964 to 1973. Dr. Sharkey was the second general surgeon at Highland District Hospital and served as the Chief of Surgery.