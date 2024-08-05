Stolen vehicle sustains crash

A news release from the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the office was investigating a single-vehicle hit-skip crash that happened on Aug. 1 just before 5 p.m. on Fenwick Road, south of S.R. 321 in Whiteoak Township in Highland County.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a 2010 Chevrolet Impala, was traveling north on Fenwick Road when it traveled off the side of the roadway, and overturned in a creek,” the news release said. “The Chevrolet was later confirmed to be a stolen vehicle entered by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. The Chevrolet was occupied by two occupants that fled the scene of the crash. They were later identified as juveniles from Alabama.”

The news release also said that the two juveniles were both believed to be 15 years old.