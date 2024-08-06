FAC golf match held in Fayette County

McClain senior Kallie Posey hits a shot from the ninth fairway during the FAC girls golf match at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.

The first Frontier Athletic Conference girls golf match took place on Monday morning, Aug. 5 at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County. Washington, Miami Trace, McClain, Hillsboro, Chillicothe and Jackson were all on hand to participate in the competition.

Through one FAC match, Jackson is currently leading the conference at 5-0, followed by Miami Trace at 4-1, McClain at 3-2, Chillicothe at 2-3, Hillsboro at 1-4 and Washington at 0-5.

Junior Aubrey Arnold was the match medalist and paced the Ironladies with a 38. She was followed by freshman Alayna Hitchcock who shot a 57, senior Alia Rippeth with a 59, sophomore Ava Jenkins with a 67, and sophomore Noel Saunders and freshman Alanta Gibson each with a 72.

For the Lady Panthers, senior Emily Reeves led with a 46, followed by sophomore Alison Reeves with a 55, sophomore Emily Keaton with a 61, sophomore Ashlynd Hippely with a 62, sophomore Rylee Ferguson with a 64 and sophomore Kelsy Douglas with a 67.

For the Lady Tigers, junior Kaylin Sterling led with a 47, followed by sophomore Hailey Cornett with a 59, junior Reese Roble with a 60, senior Abbie Lovett with a 62 and senior Kallie Posey with a 65.

For the Lady Cavaliers, sophomore Cadie Boltenhouse led with a 55, followed by junior Qiuchengxi Su with a 57, senior Mallorie McCloy with a 59, sophomore Nia Brown with a 62 and senior Ista McNeal with a 66.

For the Lady Indians, senior Emma Yochum led with a 55, followed by junior Rylea Scarberry and senior Blake Herdman each with a 61, senior Halle Jones with a 62, senior Amani Cumberland with a 64 and junior Reagan Leeth with a 70.

For the Lady Lions, junior Faith Wynne led with a 47, followed by senior Gwendolyn Duncan with a 64, freshman Arabella Cadena with a 68, sophomore Addison Yahn with a 69 and sophomore Kaylee Perkins with a 70.

There are a total of six FAC golf matches this season, plus an end-of-season FAC Championship that will take place on Monday, Sept. 18 at The Greens Golf Course. For each FAC match, the winning team will receive five wins towards their FAC record, second place will receive four wins and one loss, third place will receive three wins and two losses, fourth place will receive two wins and three losses, fifth place will receive one win and four losses, and sixth place will receive no wins and five losses. Each FAC match is nine holes, while the FAC Championship is 18 holes.

The next FAC match is set for Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson.