Lynchburg woman indicted for murder

Wass Marsh Baker Ducker Smith

A Lynchburg woman indicted on aggravated murder and murder, among other counts, was among 12 people indicted in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Rossalin Wass, 41, was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, unclassified, one count of murder, also unclassified, and two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around July 18, 2024, Wass purposely, and “with prior calculation and design,” caused the victim’s death.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around July 18, 2024, Wass purposely caused the death of the victim.

According to court documents for the third count, on or around July 18, 2024, Wass knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to the victim.

According to court documents for the fourth count, on or around July 18, 2024, Wass knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to the victim by means of a weapon or deadly ordnance, to wit: a cooking pot.

In other indictments, Benjamin Benner, 43, Sabina, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around March 30, 2024, Benner operated a motor vehicle by trying to willfully elude or flee a police officer after they received a visible or audible signal from them to bring the motor vehicle to a stop, with the vehicle’s operation causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to people or property.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around March 30, 2024, Benner received, retained or disposed of certain property, that being a motor vehicle identification license plate, the property of the victim, when Benner knew or had reasonable cause to believe the property was obtained through a theft offense.

Derek Marsh, 36, Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, also a second-degree felony, and one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around June 24, 2024, Marsh knowingly prepared for shipment, shipped, transported, delivered, prepared for distribution or distributed methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance in an amount that equals or exceeds five times the bulk amount but less than 50 times the bulk amount, when Marsh knew or had reasonable cause to believe that the controlled substance was intended for sale or resale by him or another person.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around June 24, 2024, Marsh knowingly obtained, possessed or used a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine, in amount that equals or exceeds five times the bulk amount but less than 50 times the bulk amount.

According to court documents for the third count, on or around June 24, 2024, Marsh operated a motor vehicle by trying to willfully elude or flee a police officer after they received a visible or audible signal from them to bring the motor vehicle to a stop, with the vehicle’s operation causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to people or property.

Paul Baker, 41, Dayton, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around June 7, 2024, Baker knowingly obtained, possessed or used a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine.

According to court documents for the second count, Baker operated a motor vehicle by trying to willfully elude or flee a police officer after they received a visible or audible signal from them to bring the motor vehicle to a stop, with the vehicle’s operation causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to people or property.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

*Timothy Slack, 40, Lynchburg, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

*Roger Fillmore, 43, Bainbridge, for illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, a third-degree felony, trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

*Richard Ducker, 32, Fayetteville, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

*Alan Smith, 49, Wilmington, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

*Nikki Brant, 25, Dayton, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

*Jai Kessinger, 40, Lynchburg, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

*Carl Tabor, 42, Leesburg, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

*Matthew Hunt, 34, Leesburg, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

